|
Brenntag SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.05.2021 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Christian
|Last name(s):
|Kohlpaintner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|77.060 EUR
|14333.16 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|67848.00 EUR
|77.080 EUR
|24434.36 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|3392.40 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|43176.00 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|82111.50 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|14340.60 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|80106.90 EUR
|77.100 EUR
|55743.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|77.0972 EUR
|385486.2200 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|
|Messeallee 11
|
|45131 Essen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
67979 31.05.2021
© EQS 2021
|
|All news about BRENNTAG SE
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
12 412 M
15 144 M
15 144 M
|Net income 2021
|
476 M
581 M
581 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
1 384 M
1 689 M
1 689 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,7x
|Yield 2021
|1,82%
|
|Capitalization
|
11 909 M
14 514 M
14 530 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,07x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,00x
|Nbr of Employees
|17 225
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Average target price
|
77,39 €
|Last Close Price
|
77,08 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
22,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
0,41%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-28,6%