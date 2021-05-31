Log in
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/31 09:42:09 am
77.35 EUR   +0.35%
09:35aBRENNTAG SE  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/25BRENNTAG  : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
05/25BRENNTAG  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brenntag SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/31/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2021 / 15:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
77.060 EUR 14333.16 EUR
77.100 EUR 67848.00 EUR
77.080 EUR 24434.36 EUR
77.100 EUR 3392.40 EUR
77.100 EUR 43176.00 EUR
77.100 EUR 82111.50 EUR
77.100 EUR 14340.60 EUR
77.100 EUR 80106.90 EUR
77.100 EUR 55743.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
77.0972 EUR 385486.2200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

67979  31.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
