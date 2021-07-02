Log in
Brenntag SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/02/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
79.3000 EUR 82868.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
79.3000 EUR 82868.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CITADEL CONNECT EUROPE - EU - SYSTEM. INTERNAL.
MIC: EUCC


02.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69417  02.07.2021 


© EQS 2021
