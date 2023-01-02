EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Brenntag SE terminates preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc.



02-Jan-2023 / 21:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Brenntag SE terminates preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc. Further to the announcement from 25 November 2022, confirming early-stage discussions with Univar Solutions Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of Univar Solutions Inc. by Brenntag SE, Brenntag SE has decided today it is no longer proceeding with those discussions.

Essen, January 02, 2023



Forward-looking statements This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE's management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

