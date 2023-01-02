Advanced search
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59 2023-01-02 pm EST
63.39 EUR   +6.15%
Brenntag SE terminates preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc.

01/02/2023 | 03:37pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Brenntag SE terminates preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc.

02-Jan-2023 / 21:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag SE terminates preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions Inc.

Further to the announcement from 25 November 2022, confirming early-stage discussions with Univar Solutions Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of Univar Solutions Inc. by Brenntag SE, Brenntag SE has decided today it is no longer proceeding with those discussions.


Essen, January 02, 2023



Forward-looking statements

This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag SE’s management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

 

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.de

02-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1525647

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1525647  02-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525647&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
