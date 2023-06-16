Advanced search
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:47:23 2023-06-16 am EDT
72.09 EUR   -1.03%
08:25aBrenntag board proposal approved in blow to activist PrimeStone
RE
08:20aActivist Investor PrimeStone Capital Reiterates Brenntag Concerns
MT
06/16BRENNTAG SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Brenntag board proposal approved in blow to activist PrimeStone

06/16/2023 | 08:25am EDT
(Reuters) - Shareholders of German chemicals distributor Brenntag approved the company's nominations for its supervisory board at an annual general meeting on Thursday, rejecting countermotions submitted by PrimeStone Capital.

About 62% of the votes were in favour of Brenntag's candidates, a show of moderate confidence in the leadership when activist investors are pushing for management changes and a separation of the company's Specialties and Essentials units.

In a letter addressed to shareholders on Friday, activist investor PrimeStone Capital said the level of support for the company's nominations showed "deep frustration among Brenntag's shareholders".

It revealed a demand for "an improved overall governance with a strengthened and more open supervisory board," it added, and for the "consideration of the separation of Essentials and Specialties with a heightened sense of urgency".

PrimeStone, which holds a 2% stake in Brenntag, says the separation would boost the company's shares, which are already up by a fifth year-to-date at around 72 euros ($78.90).

During the AGM, Chief Executive Officer Christian Kohlpaintner said it was too soon to spin off the specialties unit, which was hit by high costs and falling demand in the first quarter.

"In the short term, our focus is on...closing the performance gap at Brenntag Specialties and to drive forward the operational structure in both divisions towards greater independence," Kohlpaintner said.

All other proposals were approved at the meeting, including an increase in the 2022 dividend to 2.0 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9125 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Matteo Allievi in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 834 M 20 574 M 20 574 M
Net income 2023 826 M 902 M 902 M
Net Debt 2023 2 076 M 2 268 M 2 268 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 11 222 M 12 259 M 12 259 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,84 €
Average target price 87,85 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE21.97%12 259
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD48.44%69 156
BASF SE-0.08%45 264
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.91%31 998
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.12%16 624
SOLVAY SA13.65%12 154
