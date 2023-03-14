Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Brenntag SE
  News
  Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:59:29 2023-03-14 pm EDT
68.32 EUR   +1.21%
Brenntag : commences commercial operations at new site in Zhangjiagang, China

03/14/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the official licensing and start of full commercial operations at a new site in China, located Zhangjiagang, about 150 kilometers from Shanghai. The new site expands Brenntag's operations and reduces the current complexity of moving products among several external warehouses, strengthening the ongoing efforts of supply chain optimization.

Including the new site in Zhangjiagang, Brenntag now operates four sites providing full services from North (in Cangzhou, Hebei Province) to East (in Zhangjiagang) to South (Dongguang, Guangdong Province) and Southwest China (Chongqing). These facilities form an excellent foundation for Brenntag China and Hong Kong to further grow its business in China in the coming years.

The newly operational facility is located in the Yangzijiang Chemical Industrial Park of Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, in the Yangtze River Delta, one of the most dynamic economic areas of China, close to many international customers and suppliers with local presence in the chemical park. The facility occupies 62,000 square meters and holds 20 storage tanks in various sizes. 6500 m2warehouse space can be used for Class A products, with an additional 1400 m2warehouse for Class C products, with workshops and an on-site laboratory for blending, testing and repackaging.

Liu Hua, President of Brenntag China and Hong Kong, comments: "Many of our customers and suppliers in China are developing a 'China for China' and 'China for Asia' strategy which includes establishing a more complete supply chain locally, enhance manufacturing capabilities in the country, and move research and development capabilities to China. With our new site operational we will be much better able to serve these local partners on a larger scale and with greater efficiency."

With these facilities, Brenntag is able to provide it's more than 2000 customers in the region with various tailor-made services like drumming, repackaging, relabeling, diluting, mixing and blending of dangerous and hazardous chemicals. The products and services cover many different industries and markets of Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties customers, such as Coatings & Construction, Ink and Printing, Electronics, Water Treatment, Industrial Cleaning, Adhesives, Lubricants, Pharma, Personal Care and Food. Additionally, the facilities will support the collaboration with the newly closed Brenntag acquisition of Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology to support a board range of customers.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brenntag SE published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 21:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 563 M 19 896 M 19 896 M
Net income 2023 799 M 857 M 857 M
Net Debt 2023 1 603 M 1 718 M 1 718 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 10 552 M 11 310 M 11 310 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 68,30 €
Average target price 86,32 €
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE13.03%11 186
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD25.79%61 834
BASF SE-1.49%43 786
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.0.90%31 740
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.10%14 170
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION0.20%9 813