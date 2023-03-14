Brenntag : commences commercial operations at new site in Zhangjiagang, China

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the official licensing and start of full commercial operations at a new site in China, located Zhangjiagang, about 150 kilometers from Shanghai. The new site expands Brenntag's operations and reduces the current complexity of moving products among several external warehouses, strengthening the ongoing efforts of supply chain optimization.

Including the new site in Zhangjiagang, Brenntag now operates four sites providing full services from North (in Cangzhou, Hebei Province) to East (in Zhangjiagang) to South (Dongguang, Guangdong Province) and Southwest China (Chongqing). These facilities form an excellent foundation for Brenntag China and Hong Kong to further grow its business in China in the coming years.

The newly operational facility is located in the Yangzijiang Chemical Industrial Park of Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, in the Yangtze River Delta, one of the most dynamic economic areas of China, close to many international customers and suppliers with local presence in the chemical park. The facility occupies 62,000 square meters and holds 20 storage tanks in various sizes. 6500 m2warehouse space can be used for Class A products, with an additional 1400 m2warehouse for Class C products, with workshops and an on-site laboratory for blending, testing and repackaging.

Liu Hua, President of Brenntag China and Hong Kong, comments: "Many of our customers and suppliers in China are developing a 'China for China' and 'China for Asia' strategy which includes establishing a more complete supply chain locally, enhance manufacturing capabilities in the country, and move research and development capabilities to China. With our new site operational we will be much better able to serve these local partners on a larger scale and with greater efficiency."

With these facilities, Brenntag is able to provide it's more than 2000 customers in the region with various tailor-made services like drumming, repackaging, relabeling, diluting, mixing and blending of dangerous and hazardous chemicals. The products and services cover many different industries and markets of Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties customers, such as Coatings & Construction, Ink and Printing, Electronics, Water Treatment, Industrial Cleaning, Adhesives, Lubricants, Pharma, Personal Care and Food. Additionally, the facilities will support the collaboration with the newly closed Brenntag acquisition of Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology to support a board range of customers.