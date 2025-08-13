Brenntag shares fell nearly 3% in Frankfurt after the chemical distributor reported EPS of €0.30 in Q2 2025, compared with €1.03 a year earlier, and operating EBITA down 13.9% to €246.4m.



It explained that a high degree of economic uncertainty had led to a significant slowdown in demand and increased price pressure in end markets, and that it had suffered from the unfavorable euro-dollar exchange rate.



The German group generated sales of €3.87bn, down 4.1% compared with the same quarter in 2024, but its cost-control initiatives generated savings of €30m in Q2 2025.



In light of these results and its expectations for the rest of the year, Brenntag is confirming its 2025 earnings guidance adjusted on 11 July, expecting operating EBITA of between €950m and €1.05bn.