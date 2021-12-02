Brenntag : expands distribution agreement with performance additives leader SI Group for EMEA

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, announces the renewal and expansion of a distribution agreement with performance additives leader SI Group. Brenntag has already successfully been distributing SI Group's plastics solutions products in Europe and Africa. Now, the contract is being expanded to include the chemical intermediates and coatings resins of the US-based company for the full Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Sara Ghione, Director Polymers EMEA Brenntag Specialties, says: "We are thrilled to add SI Group's performance chemicals and coating resins products to our portfolio as it enables us to offer a more differentiated range of solutions to our Chemical Intermediates and Coatings customers. Additionally, it further extends our longstanding and successful partnership with SI Group with the aim to grow together even further."

SI Group's plastics solutions products protect polymers against degradation and aging and thus help to extend the functional life of the final product. The company's coating resins are used for protective coatings in multiple markets including but not limited to metal coating applications, can and beverage packaging, decorative paints, and road markings. The company's portfolio of performance intermediates are key building blocks into chemistries used in a wide range of markets such as surfactants, personal care, agriculture, plastics, and engineering plastics.

Joey Gullion, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer at SI Group, states: "Brenntag is a distribution partner of choice. They have a strong regional footprint combined with robust customer relationships. In addition to providing high-quality, innovative products, SI Group continuously seeks to improve the service level we provide and we're confident that together with Brenntag we will captivate new customers."

This renewed and expanded distribution agreement between Brenntag and SI Group is effective immediately.

About SI Group:

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 21 facilities on four continents, serving customers in 90 countries with approximately 2,300 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.