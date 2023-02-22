Brenntag : expands regional specialties footprint in South Africa with an additional facility focused on water treatment solutions in Johannesburg

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the acquisition of an additional facility focused on Water Treatment solutions in South Africa. This expansion will allow Brenntag Specialties to broaden its product portfolio, further strengthen its presence and know-how in the region and better serve the needs of its customers.

Brenntag will operate the state-of-the-art facility in Pomona, enabling Water Treatment customers in the region to benefit from expanded blending and storage capacities. Brenntag will also integrate the current employees into the Brenntag Specialties Water Treatment team to better serve suppliers and customers in the region, significantly improving its capabilities in the South Africa operations.

"We are very excited to be expanding our presence in South Africa with this new facility," said Henri Nejade, COO of Brenntag Specialties. "Water treatment, especially the technical knowledge our team gains and can pass on to customers, in particular on cooling and boiler water solutions, is a great expansion of our EMEA portfolio. We believe that these additional resources will allow us to better support our customers and drive additional business in the region."

Brenntag Specialties, the global go-to service partner for innovative and sustainable solutions, is one of the two global divisions of Brenntag. This expansion in South Africa is part of the Brenntag Specialties growth strategy to expand its global footprint, focus on high-growth customers and industries, increase know-how and accelerate acquisitions. The division is building on its unique strengths and capabilities, including a network of 81 application development centers to drive innovations for the different industries, diverse market insights, and strategic partnerships with global suppliers which aims to increase the company's presence in key markets around the world.