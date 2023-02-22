Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:45:17 2023-02-22 am EST
70.99 EUR   -2.75%
05:17aBrenntag : expands regional specialties footprint in South Africa with an additional facility focused on water treatment solutions in Johannesburg
PU
02:32aBRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
02/21Brenntag : closes new 1.5 billion EUR syndicated credit facility, tying interest terms also to the achievement of ESG targets for the first time
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brenntag : expands regional specialties footprint in South Africa with an additional facility focused on water treatment solutions in Johannesburg

02/22/2023 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the acquisition of an additional facility focused on Water Treatment solutions in South Africa. This expansion will allow Brenntag Specialties to broaden its product portfolio, further strengthen its presence and know-how in the region and better serve the needs of its customers.

Brenntag will operate the state-of-the-art facility in Pomona, enabling Water Treatment customers in the region to benefit from expanded blending and storage capacities. Brenntag will also integrate the current employees into the Brenntag Specialties Water Treatment team to better serve suppliers and customers in the region, significantly improving its capabilities in the South Africa operations.

"We are very excited to be expanding our presence in South Africa with this new facility," said Henri Nejade, COO of Brenntag Specialties. "Water treatment, especially the technical knowledge our team gains and can pass on to customers, in particular on cooling and boiler water solutions, is a great expansion of our EMEA portfolio. We believe that these additional resources will allow us to better support our customers and drive additional business in the region."

Brenntag Specialties, the global go-to service partner for innovative and sustainable solutions, is one of the two global divisions of Brenntag. This expansion in South Africa is part of the Brenntag Specialties growth strategy to expand its global footprint, focus on high-growth customers and industries, increase know-how and accelerate acquisitions. The division is building on its unique strengths and capabilities, including a network of 81 application development centers to drive innovations for the different industries, diverse market insights, and strategic partnerships with global suppliers which aims to increase the company's presence in key markets around the world.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Brenntag SE published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRENNTAG SE
05:17aBrenntag : expands regional specialties footprint in South Africa with an additional facil..
PU
02:32aBRENNTAG : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
02/21Brenntag : closes new 1.5 billion EUR syndicated credit facility, tying interest terms als..
PU
02/20BRENNTAG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/16Analysis-Germany's oldest companies face fresh break-up calls
RE
02/14Engine Capital Calls on Brenntag SE to Split Specialties Division
CI
02/14Engine Capital Management LP Sends Letter to Brenntag SE
CI
02/14New Shareholder Urges Brenntag to Separate Specialties Unit, Share Buyback
MT
02/13Engine Capital Calls for Brenntag Breakup
CI
02/07Jefferies starts Brenntag with 'Hold' - Target 76 euros
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRENNTAG SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 945 M 20 217 M 20 217 M
Net income 2022 961 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net Debt 2022 2 044 M 2 181 M 2 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 11 279 M 12 036 M 12 036 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 73,00 €
Average target price 87,21 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE22.24%12 036
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD18.15%57 429
BASF SE13.15%50 071
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.31%33 440
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.56%14 302
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION1.63%9 841