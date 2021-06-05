Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Brenntag : Presentation of the Speech of the Management Board GSM 2021 (as of June 4, 2021) (PDF, 2 MB)

06/05/2021 | 10:55am EDT
VIRTUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

2021

J U N E 2 0 2 1

V E R S I O N A S O F 4 J U N E 2 0 2 1

1

Welcome

  • 2020 - A YEAR OF CHANGE
  • 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS
  • FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN Q1 2021
  • PROJECT BRENNTAG
  • OUTLOOK

Brenntag SE - Virtual General Shareholders' Meeting June 2021

2

2020 - A year of change

Strong

COVID-19

annual results

crisis management

1.

3.

Project Brenntag

Operating

2.

Go-to-market approach

model

Site network

4.

People & change

optimization

management

Brenntag SE - Virtual General Shareholders' Meeting June 2021

3

Chief Transformation Officer - Ewout van Jarwaarde

Brenntag SE - Virtual General Shareholders' Meeting June 2021

4

2020 annual results

OPERATING GROSS PROFIT

OPERATING EBITDA

+3.3% (fx adj.)

+8.3% (fx adj.)

EUR 2,850.4 m

EUR 1,057.7 m

EARNINGS PER SHARE

FREE CASH FLOW

EUR 3.02

EUR 1,055 m

on a par with 2019

compared with EUR 837 m in 2019

Brenntag SE - Virtual General Shareholders' Meeting June 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Brenntag AG published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 14:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
