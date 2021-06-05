Brenntag : Presentation of the Speech of the Management Board GSM 2021 (as of June 4, 2021) (PDF, 2 MB)

VIRTUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
2021
J U N E 2 0 2 1
V E R S I O N A S O F 4 J U N E 2 0 2 1
1
Welcome
Brenntag SE - Virtual General Shareholders' Meeting June 2021
2
2020 - A year of change
Strong
COVID-19
annual results
crisis management
1.
3.
Project Brenntag
Operating
2.
Go-to-market approach
model
Site network
4.
People & change
optimization
management
3
Chief Transformation Officer - Ewout van Jarwaarde
4
2020 annual results
OPERATING GROSS PROFIT
OPERATING EBITDA
+3.3% (fx adj.)
+8.3% (fx adj.)
EUR 2,850.4 m
EUR 1,057.7 m
EARNINGS PER SHARE
FREE CASH FLOW
EUR 3.02
EUR 1,055 m
on a par with 2019
compared with EUR 837 m in 2019
5
