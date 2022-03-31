Brenntag : opens Innovation Center at its site in Duisburg, Germany

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, has opened a new Innovation Center at its site in Duisburg. It is the first application center for the Coatings, Adhesives and Construction industries in Germany and the seventh in Brenntag's entire EMEA region.

The new Innovation Center will be used jointly by Brenntag and BCD Chemie, a Brenntag Group company, for projects in Coatings, Adhesives and Construction applications. Customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland can now benefit from formulation of new products and evaluation of new materials in a wide range of applications.

"Our technical experts know about the changing customer demands in today's market and can offer individual solutions and promote new ideas that meet these demands," comments Christian Frimann, President Material Science EMEA at Brenntag Specialties. "Strengthening our Innovation Center network brings us closer to our customers and shows our commitment to adding value to the raw materials we can supply."

"Our Innovation Center will support our customers in their business with sustainability solutions in a changing world. The combination of our comprehensive supplier portfolio with a state-of-the-art Innovation Center enables us to further enhance our customer satisfaction. We help sustainable use of raw materials and improve product performance in various areas," states Mike Dudjan, Managing Director BCD Chemie.

The Innovation Center in Duisburg offers a range of technical services such as:

Performance testing of raw materials, finished paints, construction

chemicals and adhesives

Physical testing to industry and customer specific standards

Comparative testing of different materials in formulations

Formulation advice to customers to create tailor-made solutions

BCD Chemie, a Brenntag Group company, is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. It focuses on the pan-European marketing of industrial and performance chemicals. As a link between manufacturers of high-quality chemical raw materials and users from many industries, BCD Chemie provides B2B sales solutions for a wide range of industries and applications. Profound market knowledge, competent product and application consulting as well as comprehensive expertise in chemical-technical and market-analytical contexts form the basis of its philosophy of modern chemical distribution.