FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag shares continued their correction from the recent annual high of 79.76 euros on Tuesday. With a drop of around 0.5 percent to 77.50 euros, the shares of the chemicals trader landed at the bottom of the DAX on its capital market day. At the peak, they had lost 2.7 percent, but were able to hold above the 21-day line as a technical chart indicator for the short-term trend and have since made up some ground. Since the beginning of the year, it has gained just under a third.

Looking at the new medium-term targets, Suhasini Varanasi from Goldman Sachs sees scope for the market consensus. The targets represent a further development compared to the last investor event. UBS analyst Rory McKenzie still considers Brenntag to be undervalued and sees options for a turnaround or a split-up of the company.

Meanwhile, analyst Chris Counihan from investment firm Jefferies wrote in an initial assessment that fundamental changes such as a demerger are unlikely to occur at the DAX-listed company before 2026. This morning, Brenntag had merely announced that the Essentials and Specialties divisions were to be established as two independent divisions with full business autonomy, supported by a lean corporate headquarters.

Some investors may have been hoping for faster action. Brenntag has recently been targeted by activist investors. The British financial investor Primestone, which holds a good two percent of Brenntag, has attracted particular attention. Both Primestone and the US hedge fund Engine Capital want a demerger. The investors hope that this will lead to a rapid increase in value.

"The management's plans are more of a marathon than a sprint," commented Baader Bank analyst Christian Obst. In recent quarters, it has already become apparent that restructuring and investments in various projects such as IT have had a dampening effect on quarterly results.

Chetan Udeshi from the bank JPMorgan also referred to the costs of separating the divisions and the cost-cutting program. These were significantly higher than he had expected./mis/ag/niw/jha/