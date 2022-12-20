Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23 2022-12-20 am EST
57.15 EUR   +0.26%
04:03aPrimeStone Urges Brenntag to Abandon Univar Pursuit, Prepare Breakup
MT
03:52aBrenntag shareholder PrimeStone calls for end to Univar takeover talks
RE
02:38aBrenntag shareholder PrimeStone: Stop takeover talks with Univar
RE
Summary 
Summary

Brenntag shareholder PrimeStone calls for end to Univar takeover talks

12/20/2022 | 03:52am EST
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor PrimeStone has urged German chemicals distributor Brenntag to end talks with potential takeover target Univar Solutions and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separate companies.

PrimeStone, which two years ago pushed for cost cuts at British wealth manager St. James's Place, made its demands in an open letter to Brenntag's management, which also disclosed that it owns 2% of Brenntag's shares.

Brenntag said late last month it was in preliminary discussions to acquire U.S. rival Univar, as the German chemicals distributor seeks to expand in the United States.

Brenntag's shares have lost about 17% since news of the M&A talks broke.

PrimeStone said in the letter that the combination would drag the two companies' combined gross profit 10-20% lower, an antitrust review would likely be lengthy and difficult, and the takeover approach amounted to risky empire-building.

Brenntag's stock market value of about $9.3 billion compares with about $5.2 billion for Univar.

Brenntag declined to comment.

PrimeStone said it had discussed the mooted transaction with Brenntag's Chief Executive Christian Kohlpaintner and Chief Financial Officer Kristin Neumann on Dec. 5.

In the letter, PrimeStone called on Brenntag management to buy back 2.5 billion euros' ($2.65 billion) worth of the company's shares and increase the net debt to EBITDA ratio to about two for a more "efficient balance sheet".

It also urged management to create two separately listed companies from Brenntag's Specialties division, which serves industries such as nutrition, pharmaceuticals and household products, and from the Essentials division, a wholesale business for process chemicals.

"Brenntag Specialties needs to be released from the burden of being tied to the Essentials business, which has dragged it down for too long already," PrimeStone said. ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENNTAG SE 0.46% 57.26 Delayed Quote.-28.37%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC -0.92% 1081.5 Delayed Quote.-35.16%
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. -1.71% 31.59 Delayed Quote.11.43%
All news about BRENNTAG SE
12/15Brenntag : opens a new site to unify operations in Buenos Aires, Argentina
PU
12/07BRENNTAG : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
12/07BRENNTAG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12/06Brenntag : announces new supplier partnership with MycoTechnology
PU
12/05BRENNTAG : Gets a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
12/01Univar Solutions Shareholder Engine Capital Calls for Formal Sale Process Following Pot..
MT
12/01Brenntag : introduces new service to provide business partners with Product Carbon Footpri..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on BRENNTAG SE
Financials
Sales 2022 18 765 M 19 908 M 19 908 M
Net income 2022 940 M 997 M 997 M
Net Debt 2022 2 032 M 2 156 M 2 156 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 8 807 M 9 343 M 9 343 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 57,00 €
Average target price 88,00 €
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE-28.37%9 343
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-12.47%50 879
BASF SE-26.32%43 431
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-16.37%33 737
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED5.56%15 929
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION-9.11%9 975