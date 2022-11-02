Brenntag : strengthens its position in Specialties in Australia and New Zealand by acquiring the Life Science business from Ravenswood

Brenntag (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announced the acquisition of the Life Science and Coatings business from Ravenswood, a specialties distributor in Australia and New Zealand with a strong expertise in blending.

Henri Nejade, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag Group and COO Brenntag Specialties: "Brenntag Specialties customers rely on us to provide solutions and services to very specific needs on a global and regional scale. For us, expanding our operations with the capabilities from Ravenswood in Australia and New Zealand and beyond, especially with the expertise in blending, will be a great addition for our customers in the APAC region."

Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Bayswater, Australia, and operates two sites in Australia. Ravenswood serves a broad range of customers in the region. Glenn Fox, General Manager of Ravenswood, comments: "Joining Brenntag, the world's leading specialties distributor, is a great expansion of our business opportunities and a natural next step we are excited to take in our growth."

Gust Desmedt, Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and M&A for Brenntag, highlights: "The acquisition represents a great opportunity to expand our footprint in Australia and New Zealand. It also aligns with our Nutrition strategy and our aspirations to grow our services portfolio by offering additional capabilities in blending to our customers."

The acquired business generated sales of approximately AUD 65 million in the financial year 2022 (ending June 30). Closing of the transaction is expected in December.