EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no.596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

02.01.2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no.596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Essen – January 2, 2024

The share buyback programme announced by Brenntag SE (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0) in an ad hoc notification on 7 March 2023 which was carried out in a first tranche from 13 March 2023 up to and including 20 October 2023 will be continued in a second tranche from 2 January 2024.

In the period from 2 January 2024 until 13 March 2024 at the latest, shares in Brenntag SE up to a total price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of EUR 250 million (maximum 7.699.220 shares) shall be acquired via the stock exchange.

The Management Board of Brenntag hereby exercises the authorization granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of Brenntag on 9 June 2022 to acquire Brenntag shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz; “AktG”), allowing the repurchase of a maximum of 10 percent of the registered share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised until 8 June 2027.

The company may use the repurchased shares for all purposes admissible under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2022. It is intended to cancel the repurchased shares. The buyback is lead-managed by a credit institution mandated by Brenntag according to art. 4 para. 2 lit b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 (hereinafter “Buyback Regulation”). The credit institution makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the shares independently of Brenntag. The right of Brenntag to terminate the mandate with the credit institution in compliance with legal provisions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be ceased, paused, and continued at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.

The buyback shall be implemented on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in accordance with the authorization of the General Shareholders’ Meeting that is applicable. The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding incidental transaction charges) may not exceed the arithmetic mean of the closing auction price of a Brenntag share on the five preceding trading days, as determined in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10 percent or fall below such market price by more than 10 percent.

The credit institution is obligated to comply with the applicable regulatory provisions, especially the conditions for trading in art. 3 of the Buyback Regulation, in order for the share buyback to be covered by the safe harbour regulations for share buybacks, and with all other applicable provisions. The Buyback Regulation requires, inter alia, that shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, the higher of the two values being relevant. Furthermore, in accordance with the Buyback Regulation, no more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of the shares at the stock exchange where the purchase is carried out may be acquired. The average trading volume of shares is based on the average daily volume traded in the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.

The transactions will be announced pursuant to the requirements of art. 2 para. 3 of the Buyback Regulation by no later than the seventh trading day following their execution. Furthermore, Brenntag will publish the transactions on its website under https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share and ensure that the information will be publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

Contact:

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

Email: thomas.altmann@brenntag.com