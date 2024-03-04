EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 39th Interim Report

Essen – March 4, 2024 – In the period from February 26, 2024 until and including March 1, 2024 a number of 320,650 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 26/02/2024 69,849 83.4315 27/02/2024 61,630 83.1992 28/02/2024 69,445 83.7023 29/02/2024 55,050 84.2907 01/03/2024 64,676 86.0682

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including March 1, 2024 amounts to a number of 10,007,948 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

