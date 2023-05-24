Confusion around chemicals note from JPM - No Brenntag recommendation

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - A re-published annual outlook by JPMorgan on the chemicals sector has caused confusion on Wednesday morning. Mistakenly, an alleged recommendation for Brenntag was circulating in the market. Analyst Chetan Udeshi, however, maintained his "Neutral" rating, which has been valid since March, in a recent commentary on an industry conference.

Brenntag shares temporarily rose by half a percent on the Tradegate trading platform in the weaker market environment. They also remained stable recently./ag/mis