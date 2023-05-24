Advanced search
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:08:46 2023-05-24 am EDT
74.24 EUR   -0.72%
02:39aConfusion around chemicals note from JPM - No Brenntag recommendation
DP
05/22Cms : Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/22Brenntag Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Confusion around chemicals note from JPM - No Brenntag recommendation

05/24/2023 | 02:39am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - A re-published annual outlook by JPMorgan on the chemicals sector has caused confusion on Wednesday morning. Mistakenly, an alleged recommendation for Brenntag was circulating in the market. Analyst Chetan Udeshi, however, maintained his "Neutral" rating, which has been valid since March, in a recent commentary on an industry conference.

Brenntag shares temporarily rose by half a percent on the Tradegate trading platform in the weaker market environment. They also remained stable recently./ag/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 841 M 20 298 M 20 298 M
Net income 2023 844 M 909 M 909 M
Net Debt 2023 2 076 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 11 521 M 12 412 M 12 412 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 74,78 €
Average target price 87,85 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE25.22%12 412
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD32.05%62 360
BASF SE2.32%45 709
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-1.81%30 933
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.66%15 542
SOLVAY SA10.68%11 673
