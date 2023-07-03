Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2023 / 11:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Christian
Last name(s):Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
70.8200 EUR14801.38 EUR
70.8400 EUR103922.28 EUR
70.8600 EUR58388.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
70.8449 EUR177112.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:XETRA
MIC:XETR


03.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet:www.brenntag.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

84397  03.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1671349&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp