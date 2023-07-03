

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.07.2023 / 11:44 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Christian Last name(s): Kohlpaintner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 70.8200 EUR 14801.38 EUR 70.8400 EUR 103922.28 EUR 70.8600 EUR 58388.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 70.8449 EUR 177112.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

