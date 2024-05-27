

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.05.2024 / 11:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Kristin Last name(s): Neumann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.9000 EUR 23039.50 EUR 64.9200 EUR 49469.04 EUR 64.9400 EUR 37860.02 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 64.9227 EUR 110368.5600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

24/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

