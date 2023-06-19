DD: Brenntag SE: Ewout van Jarwaarde, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ewout Last name(s): van Jarwaarde

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 71.3800 EUR 9993.20 EUR 71.4000 EUR 24061.80 EUR 71.4400 EUR 4643.60 EUR 71.4200 EUR 46922.94 EUR 71.4400 EUR 1143.04 EUR 71.4600 EUR 26225.82 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 71.4225 EUR 112990.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

