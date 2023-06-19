DD: Brenntag SE: Ewout van Jarwaarde, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.06.2023 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Ewout
|Last name(s):
|van Jarwaarde
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1DAHH0
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|71.3800 EUR
|9993.20 EUR
|71.4000 EUR
|24061.80 EUR
|71.4400 EUR
|4643.60 EUR
|71.4200 EUR
|46922.94 EUR
|71.4400 EUR
|1143.04 EUR
|71.4600 EUR
|26225.82 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|71.4225 EUR
|112990.4000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|
|Messeallee 11
|
|45131 Essen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|
83905 19.06.2023 CET/CEST