Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:18:38 2023-06-20 am EDT
70.55 EUR   -2.20%
07:08aDd : Brenntag SE: Michael Friede, buy
EQ
04:33aBrenntag : Specialties significantly expands Life Science presence in China with acquisition of Shanghai Saifu Chemical
PU
03:18aBRENNTAG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Brenntag SE: Michael Friede, buy

06/20/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2023 / 13:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Friede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
71.2000 EUR 49412.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
71.2000 EUR 49412.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: GETTEX – MM Munich
MIC: MUNC


20.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83931  20.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BRENNTAG SE
07:08aDd : Brenntag SE: Michael Friede, buy
EQ
04:33aBrenntag : Specialties significantly expands Life Science presence in China with acquisiti..
PU
03:18aBRENNTAG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
06/19Dd : Brenntag SE: Ewout van Jarwaarde, buy
EQ
06/19Dd : Brenntag SE: Ewout van Jarwaarde, buy
EQ
06/19Dd : Brenntag SE: Dr. Kristin Neumann, buy
EQ
06/16Brenntag Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
06/16Brenntag board proposal approved in blow to activist PrimeStone
RE
06/16Activist Investor PrimeStone Capital Reiterates Brenntag Concerns
MT
06/16BRENNTAG SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRENNTAG SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 834 M 20 579 M 20 579 M
Net income 2023 826 M 902 M 902 M
Net Debt 2023 2 076 M 2 269 M 2 269 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 11 114 M 12 144 M 12 144 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 72,14 €
Average target price 87,85 €
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Richard Ridinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE20.80%12 144
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD47.95%68 287
BASF SE-5.01%43 037
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.14%31 860
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.83%16 589
SOLVAY SA6.34%11 389
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer