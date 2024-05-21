Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2024 / 15:17 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Friede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
69.0600 EUR 50966.2800 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
69.0600 EUR 50966.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: GETTEX - MM Munich
MIC: MUNC


Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
91739  21.05.2024 CET/CEST

