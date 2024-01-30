Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Sujatha
Last name(s): Chandrasekaran

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag SE

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
88.0330 USD 1672.63 USD
88.0330 USD 2112.79 USD
88.0330 USD 2729.02 USD
88.0330 USD 7658.87 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
88.0330 USD 14173.3100 USD

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
89171  30.01.2024 CET/CEST

