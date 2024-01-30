

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.01.2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Sujatha Last name(s): Chandrasekaran

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag SE

b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 88.0330 USD 1672.63 USD 88.0330 USD 2112.79 USD 88.0330 USD 2729.02 USD 88.0330 USD 7658.87 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 88.0330 USD 14173.3100 USD

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA

