Germany's Brenntag ends takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar

BERLIN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - German chemicals distributor
Brenntag said on Monday it is ending talks with
smaller U.S. rival Univar Solutions on a possible
takeover, weeks after activist investor PrimeStone called on the
company to consider a break-up instead.
Shares in the Essen, Germany-based Brenntag slipped sharply
after it announced in November that it was discussing a bid,
which it said would help it expand in the United States.
"Brenntag SE has decided today it is no longer proceeding
with those discussions," the company said in a statement on
Monday evening, giving no reason for the decision.
Univar confirmed late Monday that Brenntag has ended its
talks with the company about a potential transaction.
The company and its board of directors will continue
discussions relating to other indications of interest that have
been received with respect to a potential transaction, Univar
said in a statement.
On Dec. 20, PrimeStone disclosed it owned 2% of Brenntag's
shares and urged the company to drop the talks, which it said
smacked of risky empire-building with attendant anti-trust
challenges that would lower the companies' gross profits.
The activist investor, which two years ago pushed for cost
cuts at British wealth manager St. James's Place, urged the
company to buy back shares and prepare to split up into two
separate companies.
Brenntag combines units that engage in the modestly margined
business of transporting chemicals with more specialist and
faster-growing units that deal with industries like
pharmaceuticals and nutrition.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Thomas Escritt
in Berlin; additional reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru;
Editing by Grant McCool and Himani Sarkar)