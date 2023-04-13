JPMorgan puts Brenntag on 'Negative Catalyst Watch' - 'Neutral'

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan put Brenntag shares on "Negative Catalyst Watch" status, expecting less good news on the occasion of the company's first-quarter figures announcement. The rating was left at "Neutral" with a price target of 83 euros. For the overall chemicals sector, analyst Chetan Udeshi expects better-than-previously feared quarterly earnings, according to a sector report available Thursday. His favorite sector stocks are BASF and Solvay./edh/la

