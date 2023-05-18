Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:13:23 2023-05-18 am EDT
76.07 EUR   +1.32%
04:47aJefferies leaves Brenntag at 'Hold' - Target 76 euros
DP
04:17aBRENNTAG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05/17BRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Jefferies leaves Brenntag at 'Hold' - Target 76 euros

05/18/2023 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left Brenntag at "Hold" with a price target of 76 euros. Following the chemicals trader's first-quarter figures, analyst Chris Counihan raised his operating profit (Ebitda) estimates only slightly, still just below the lower end of the company's forecast. Sustained development in the Essentials business appears challenging, while the extent of weakness in the Specialties business was the biggest surprise of the quarterly report, he wrote in a research note available Thursday. Brenntag's performance in this area was weaker than all of its competitors. This suggests that earnings development is increasingly fraught with uncertainty, with an uncertain economic outlook./ajx/mis

Publication of the original study: 17.05.2023 / 13:03 / ET First disclosure of the original study: 17.05.2023 / 19:01 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BRENNTAG SE
04:47aJefferies leaves Brenntag at 'Hold' - Target 76 euros
DP
04:17aBRENNTAG : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
05/17BRENNTAG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/15Brenntag Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
05/15BRENNTAG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/15Investor proposes two own candidates for Brenntag supervisory board seats
DP
05/15Cms : Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/12Dd : Brenntag SE: Michael Friede, buy
EQ
05/11Brenntag Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
05/11Brenntag Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRENNTAG SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 887 M 20 448 M 20 448 M
Net income 2023 844 M 913 M 913 M
Net Debt 2023 2 036 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 11 600 M 12 558 M 12 558 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 17 540
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 75,08 €
Average target price 88,09 €
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE25.72%12 558
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD23.27%58 695
BASF SE1.15%45 409
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-4.42%30 112
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-0.20%15 696
SOLVAY SA9.36%11 590
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer