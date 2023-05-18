Jefferies leaves Brenntag at 'Hold' - Target 76 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies left Brenntag at "Hold" with a price target of 76 euros. Following the chemicals trader's first-quarter figures, analyst Chris Counihan raised his operating profit (Ebitda) estimates only slightly, still just below the lower end of the company's forecast. Sustained development in the Essentials business appears challenging, while the extent of weakness in the Specialties business was the biggest surprise of the quarterly report, he wrote in a research note available Thursday. Brenntag's performance in this area was weaker than all of its competitors. This suggests that earnings development is increasingly fraught with uncertainty, with an uncertain economic outlook./ajx/mis

