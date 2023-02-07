Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Brenntag SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNR   DE000A1DAHH0

BRENNTAG SE

(BNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:53:46 2023-02-07 am EST
70.61 EUR   +0.44%
03:05aJefferies starts Brenntag with 'Hold' - Target 76 euros
DP
01:56aBRENNTAG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/03BRENNTAG : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jefferies starts Brenntag with 'Hold' - Target 76 euros

02/07/2023 | 03:05am EST
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies has given Brenntag a "hold" rating and a price target of 76 euros. The chemicals trader's stock is the cheapest in the industry globally, analyst Chris Counihan wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. But as long as Brenntag does not show a significant improvement in financial performance compared to its peers or a clear change in strategy, it is unlikely to make up for the valuation shortfall. Counihan prefers companies such as plastics group Covestro, which he believes will benefit more from a cyclical recovery./gl/mis

Publication of the original study: 06.02.2023 / 13:45 / ET First circulation of the original study: 06.02.2023 / 19:00 / ET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 18 908 M 20 300 M 20 300 M
Net income 2022 952 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net Debt 2022 2 042 M 2 193 M 2 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 10 861 M 11 661 M 11 661 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 17 200
Free-Float 100%
Chart BRENNTAG SE
Duration : Period :
Brenntag SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRENNTAG SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 70,30 €
Average target price 85,38 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Kohlpaintner Chief Executive Officer
Kristin Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Doreen Nowotne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gebhard Rittstieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefanie Berlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRENNTAG SE17.72%11 661
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD18.34%59 197
BASF SE14.14%52 422
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.34%36 256
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.18%14 469
SASOL LIMITED13.23%11 304