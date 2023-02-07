Jefferies starts Brenntag with 'Hold' - Target 76 euros

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies has given Brenntag a "hold" rating and a price target of 76 euros. The chemicals trader's stock is the cheapest in the industry globally, analyst Chris Counihan wrote in a research note issued Tuesday. But as long as Brenntag does not show a significant improvement in financial performance compared to its peers or a clear change in strategy, it is unlikely to make up for the valuation shortfall. Counihan prefers companies such as plastics group Covestro, which he believes will benefit more from a cyclical recovery./gl/mis

