FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Bankhaus Metzler has downgraded Brenntag from "Buy" to "Hold" and lowered its price target from 98 to 70 euros. The chemicals trader's annual targets seem increasingly ambitious, wrote analyst Alexander Neuberger in a study published on Friday. He sees certain risks for a downward adjustment of the operating earnings range for 2024. In the medium term, however, Neuberger remains optimistic./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 14.06.2024 / 07:59 / CET

First distribution of the original study: 14.06.2024 / 07:59 / CET