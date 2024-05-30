Los Angeles, California, Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2024) - Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) ("Brera Holdings," "Brera" or the "Company"), the first publicly-listed football (American soccer) focused company in the world of professional sports multi-club ownership ("MCO") and investment, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with THADDBOII, the creative genius behind many widely celebrated shows on TikTok and YouTube.





THADDBOII, the creative genius behind many widely celebrated shows on TikTok and YouTube, will produce a 24-episode TikTok and YouTube series dedicated to showcasing the exciting journey of Brera Holdings’ global expansion



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10535/211100_thadd1en.jpg

THADDBOII has captivated the digital world with his innovative content, amassing over 225.9 million likes and over 3.5 million loyal followers on TikTok alone, where he has three billion+ views of his videos. His influence extends across social media, high school, collegiate, and professional sports, with a notable presence of 280,000 followers on Instagram and over one million YouTube subscribers. He also has helped Student Athletes get scouted for recruitment for scholarships and/or next-level opportunities.

THADDBOII Productions, in collaboration with Brera Holdings, will produce a 24-episode TikTok and YouTube series dedicated to showcasing the exciting journey of Brera Holdings' global expansion including its social impact on the professional athletic community. Targeted to premiere on June 20, 2024, this initiative promises to bring the spirit, passion, and dynamic history of soccer directly to millions of fans worldwide, by leveraging the extraordinary reach and influence of THADDBOII's platforms and sports presence.

"We are thrilled to partner with THADDBOII, a true visionary whose work has inspired countless young athletes around the globe. It's an honor to have Brera Holdings featured in a brand new sports series, with a creator that truly understands the value of social equality," said Pierre Galoppi, CEO of Brera Holdings. "With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, and soccer's growing popularity in North America, this collaboration is set to introduce Brera to a vast new audience, showcasing our unique journey through THADDBOII's engaging storytelling and creative flair."

The series, rooted in the heart of soccer culture, is not just a celebration of the sport but a testament to the power of social media influence in bridging gaps between brands and global communities. Through this partnership, Brera Holdings aims to leverage the expanded reach, enhanced trust, and superior content quality that THADDBOII brings to the table. It's an innovative approach that promises to increase engagement, drive traffic, and offer unparalleled visibility and branding opportunities for Brera Holdings leading up to one of the world's most anticipated sporting events.

Stay tuned for Company updates about this exciting new series, through the eyes of THADDBOII, one of TikTok's and YouTube's most influential creators.

ABOUT THADDBOII

THADDBOII is a highly influential figure in the digital content creation and social media sphere. Known for his captivating storytelling and deep expertise in sports analysis, he has garnered a dedicated global following of over 6 million fans across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

THADDBOII's viral series, "3 STAR VS 5 STAR," blends entertainment and his sports insight into a unique and engaging format where he plays over 30 different characters. Through the series, THADDBOII leverages his extensive knowledge of sports and pop culture to explore the nuances between average and exceptional performances, drawing parallels that resonate with his fanbase. "3 STAR VS. 5 STAR" was launched December 18th, 2023, and thus far has acquired over 443 million views making it the #1 Web Series in the world.

With over 3 billion views on TikTok and more than 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, THADDBOII has established himself as a prominent social media sensation. Beyond his viral content, he is also the Founder of the Influencer Football League (IFL), a Touch Football tournament that brings together influencers, athletes, actors, comedians, musicians, celebrities, and other Influential people for a unique sporting experience and networking. For more information go to: https://www.instagram.com/influencerfootballleague/?hl=en

Driven by a passion for entertainment and a commitment to excellence, THADDBOII continues to inspire and innovate in the digital landscape. His ability to connect with fans and deliver engaging content has solidified his position as a leader in the intersection of sports, entertainment, and social media.

To learn more about THADDBOII, visit https://www.youtube.com/@ThaddBoii , https://www.tiktok.com/@thaddboii , https://www.instagram.com/thaddboii/

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a non-professional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Non-professional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. The 2024 FENIX Trophy finals were covered by ESPN. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024 the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In May 2024 with a landmark decision the North Macedonian women's football association voted to assign all of the association's rights and property for a Strumica-based team now named Brera Tiverija to a joint stock company that is fully owned by Brera Holdings' subsidiary Brera Strumica. This marks the first time the association has allowed a for-profit company to operate a women's football team, and brings gender equity to the sport in Macedonia, with additional and needed resources now being available from Brera Holdings to develop the club.

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

Pierre Galoppi, Chief Executive Officer

Brera Holdings PLC

pierre@breraholdings.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211100