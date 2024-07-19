UNITED STATES

For the month of July, 2024.

Commission File Number 001-41606

BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐

Notice of Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard.

On July 16, 2024, Brera Holdings PLC, a public limited company incorporated in the Republic of Ireland (the "Company"), received a written notification (the "Notification Letter"), from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market tier of Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.005 nominal value per share (the "Class B Ordinary Shares"), for the 30 consecutive business days from May 31, 2024 to July 15, 2024, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter does not impact the Company's listing of the Class B Ordinary Shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. However, the Notification Letter provides that the Company's name will be included on a list of all non-compliant companies which Nasdaq makes available to investors on its website at listingcenter.nasdaq.com, beginning five business days from the date of the Notification Letter.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided 180 calendar days from the date of the Notification Letter, or until January 13, 2025, the first business day following the 180th day after the date of the Notification Letter, which falls on a Sunday, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Class B Ordinary Shares must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. If the Company does not regain compliance during such period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days, provided that the Company meets the applicable continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, except the bid price requirement, and the Company must provide a written notice of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company does not qualify for the second compliance period or fails to regain compliance during the second 180-day period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company of its determination to delist the Class B Ordinary Shares, and the Class B Ordinary Shares will be subject to delisting. At that time, the Company will have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the Class B Ordinary Shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Date: July 19, 2024 BRERA HOLDINGS PLC By: /s/ Pierre Galoppi Pierre Galoppi Chief Executive Officer

