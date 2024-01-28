Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of Brera Holdings PLC are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024.

January 27, 2024 Share

Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of Brera Holdings PLC are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 28-JAN-2024. These Class B Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 366 days starting from 27-JAN-2023 to 28-JAN-2024.



Details:

Directors and officers, and the holders of 10% or more of outstanding ordinary shares have agreed with the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions, not to sell, transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any of ordinary shares or securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for ordinary shares for a period of 12 months after the date of this prospectus.