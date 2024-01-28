More about the company
Brera Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based holding company. The Company is focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera football club (FC). It is engaged in developing its global football group portfolio of professional football clubs. Under its global football group structure, it intends to acquire football teams in Africa, South America, Eastern Europe, and other emerging markets, and give them access to the global transfer market. The Company's subsidiary Brera Milano Srl is engaged in a range of businesses including football division progression, global football player transfer services, sponsorship services, and football school services and consulting services on football projects.