Breville : Becoming a substantial holder

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme onlyABN/ARSN 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder became a substantial holder on 2. Details of voting power Breville Group Ltd 086 933 431 First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A 630 725 558 01/12/2021 The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: use Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully Paid ordinary shares 7,078,489 7,078,489 5.08% *Note these securities are comprised of 5,710,449 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 1,368,040 securities in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 1 December 2021, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice. 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: personalHolder of relevant interest First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 ForMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Nature of relevant interest (7) Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest. Class and number of securities 709,613 Fully Paid ordinary shares 3,180 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4,997,656 Fully Paid ordinary shares 1,368,040 Fully Paid ordinary shares 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number of securities interest securities registered as holder (8) First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Citibank N A Hong Kong 322,266 Fully Paid ordinary shares only First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited 245,702 Fully Paid (Australia) ordinary shares First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 HSBC Bank Australia Limited 55,398 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 National Custodian Services 67,053 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 State Street Global Services 19,194 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 BNP Paribas Securities 193,509 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Citibank N A Hong Kong 948,975 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited 1,361,004 Fully Paid (Australia) ordinary shares use First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 JP Morgan Chase Bank NA 1,118,630 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 JPMorgan (UK) 10,548 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 National Custodian Services 99,597 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Northern Trust Company 922,415 Fully Paid ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 State Street Global Advisors 342,978 Fully Paid (Australia) Limited ordinary shares First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 Avanteos Investments Limited 3,180 Fully Paid ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,368,040 Fully Paid ordinary shares personalMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash See annexure B to this notice 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under For section 12 of the Corporations Act 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address irst Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan Signature print name Pauline O'Connor capacity Company Secretary sign here date 03/12/2021 For personal use only Annexure A This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 01/12/2021 Pauline O'Connor For personal use only Company Secretary Dated the 03/12/2021 SCHEDULE First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267) First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260) CFSIM (Company No. 00153197) First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413) First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited (ACN 624 305 595) First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd (ACN 114 194 311) First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (ACN 085 313 926) First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 101 384 294) First Sentier Investors Strategic Investments Pty Limited (ACN 625 765 399) First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd (ACN 006 464 428) First Sentier Investors Asia Holdings Limited (ACN 054 571 701) First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd (ACN 133 312 017) First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I Feeders MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B134314) First Sentier Infrastructure Managers (International) Limited (Company No. 298444) First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited (Company No. SC047708) First Sentier Investors (UK) Services Limited (Company No. 03904320) First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited (CR No. 0206616) First Sentier Investors (Ireland) Limited (Company No. 629188) First Sentier Investors (Japan) Limited (Company No. 0104-01-093090) First Sentier Investors (Singapore) (COMPANY NO. 196900420D) First Sentier Investors Europe Holdings Limited (Company No. 03904310) First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited (Company No. 02294743) First Sentier Investors (US) LLC (File Number 546 9442) First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B128117) First Sentier Investors (Singapore) Holdings Limited (Registration No. 199901706Z) First Sentier Investors International IM Limited (Company No. SC079063) First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Nominees Limited (CR NO. 0206615) FSIB LTD (Registration No. 26193) Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (Registration No. 0100-01-073486) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Registration No. 0100-01-008770) SI Holdings Limited (Company No. SC109439) First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) AMC Limited (CR NO. 0580652) Annexure B This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 01/12/2021 Pauline O'Connor only Holder of relevant Interest First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017 use First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd personal ACN 133 312 017 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd For ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311 Company Secretary Dated the 03/12/2021 Date of Acquisition Consideration Cash Consideration non-cash Class and number of securities affected 03/08/2021 65.94 2 Fully Paid ordinary shares 03/08/2021 32.97 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 03/08/2021 923.16 28 Fully Paid ordinary shares 03/08/2021 65.94 2 Fully Paid ordinary shares 11/08/2021 54,448.00 1,660 Fully Paid ordinary shares 11/08/2021 33.02 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 12/08/2021 33.04 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 12/08/2021 33.04 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 13/08/2021 66.74 2 Fully Paid ordinary shares 16/08/2021 2,992.28 90 Fully Paid ordinary shares 16/08/2021 13,073.20 392 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 752,796.18 24,486 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 243,492.03 7,920 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 30.67 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 786,952.71 25,597 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 1,040,959.16 33,859 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 495,623.10 16,121 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 421,929.87 13,724 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 489,720.27 15,929 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 392,538.66 12,768 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 1,224.62 40 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 2,025,841.37 65,894 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 103,484.11 3,366 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 61.34 2 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 92.01 3 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 30.67 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 92.01 3 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 30.67 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 122.68 4 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 30.67 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 30.67 1 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 2,510,150.70 81,647 Fully Paid ordinary shares 17/08/2021 427,217.83 13,896 Fully Paid ordinary shares This is an excerpt of the original content. 