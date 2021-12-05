Breville : Becoming a substantial holder

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A
630 725 558
01/12/2021
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
7,078,489
7,078,489
5.08%
*Note these securities are comprised of 5,710,449 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 1,368,040 securities in which
First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 1 December 2021, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
personalHolder of relevant interest
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
ACN 133 312 017
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd
ACN 006 464 428
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
ACN 114 194 311
ForMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.
Class and number of securities
709,613 Fully Paid ordinary shares
3,180 Fully Paid ordinary shares
4,997,656 Fully Paid ordinary shares
1,368,040 Fully Paid ordinary shares
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and number of securities
interest
securities
registered as holder (8)
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Citibank N A Hong Kong
322,266
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
245,702
Fully Paid
(Australia)
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
HSBC Bank Australia Limited
55,398
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
National Custodian Services
67,053
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017
State Street Global Services
19,194
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
BNP Paribas Securities
193,509
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Citibank N A Hong Kong
948,975
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited
1,361,004
Fully Paid
(Australia)
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
JP Morgan Chase Bank NA
1,118,630
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
JPMorgan (UK)
10,548
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
National Custodian Services
99,597
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
Northern Trust Company
922,415
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311
State Street Global Advisors
342,978
Fully Paid
(Australia) Limited
ordinary shares
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428
Avanteos Investments Limited
3,180
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
1,368,040
Fully Paid
ordinary shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the
substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
Cash
Non-cash
See annexure B to this notice
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
ACN 133 312 017
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
ACN 114 194 311
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd
ACN 006 464 428
A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors
Holdings Pty Limited
Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under
section 12 of the Corporations Act
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
irst Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd
ACN 133 312 017
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo
NSW 2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd
ACN 114 194 311
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo
NSW 2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd
ACN 006 464 428
Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo
NSW 2000, Australia
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
print name Pauline O'Connor
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
03/12/2021
Annexure A
This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated
01/12/2021
Pauline O'Connor
Company Secretary
Dated the 03/12/2021
SCHEDULE
First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)
First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)
CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)
First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)
