  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Breville Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRG   AU000000BRG2

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

(BRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/03
28.82 AUD   -1.57%
04:22pBREVILLE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
11/21Macquarie rates BRG as Outperform
AQ
11/10AGM 2021 Address and Presentation
PU
Breville : Becoming a substantial holder

12/05/2021 | 04:22pm EST
Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

onlyABN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder became a substantial holder on

2. Details of voting power

Breville Group Ltd

086 933 431

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited ACN 630 725 558 and its related bodies corporate listed in annexure A

630 725 558

01/12/2021

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

use

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

7,078,489

7,078,489

5.08%

*Note these securities are comprised of 5,710,449 shares in which First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited and its subsidiaries have voting power and 1,368,040 securities in which

First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited's ultimate parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. on and from 1 December 2021, has informed it that it has voting power prior to the date of this notice.

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

personalHolder of relevant interest

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

ACN 133 312 017

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

ForMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

Relevant interest under paragraph 608(1)(b) and/or 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), being a relevant interest arising from having the power to control the exercise of the right to vote attached to securities and/or to control the exercise of the power to dispose of securities in its capacity as investment manager, as provided for under its investment mandates. In addition, if any OTC derivatives, warrants or other securities (other than ordinary shares or ordinary units (as applicable)) are referred to below in this row, the relevant interest in respect of those securities arises under subsection 608(8) being an accelerated relevant interest held in the same capacity.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) owns 100% of First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited (indirectly) and has informed First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited that it has a relevant interest in the shares noted in this column. Accordingly, First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest or voting power in those shares pursuant to section 608(3) or section 12(2)(a) of the Corporations Act (as relevant). MUFG has not provided any further details of that relevant interest - accordingly no transaction information is recorded in Appendix B or holder information is recorded in Section 4. Reference is made to any subsequent filing of MUFG which will reflect this interest.

Class and number of securities

709,613 Fully Paid ordinary shares

3,180 Fully Paid ordinary shares

4,997,656 Fully Paid ordinary shares

1,368,040 Fully Paid ordinary shares

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number of securities

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Citibank N A Hong Kong

322,266

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

only

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

245,702

Fully Paid

(Australia)

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

HSBC Bank Australia Limited

55,398

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

National Custodian Services

67,053

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd ACN 133 312 017

State Street Global Services

19,194

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

BNP Paribas Securities

193,509

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Citibank N A Hong Kong

948,975

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited

1,361,004

Fully Paid

(Australia)

ordinary shares

use

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA

1,118,630

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

JPMorgan (UK)

10,548

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

National Custodian Services

99,597

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

Northern Trust Company

922,415

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd ACN 114 194 311

State Street Global Advisors

342,978

Fully Paid

(Australia) Limited

ordinary shares

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd ACN 006 464 428

Avanteos Investments Limited

3,180

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

1,368,040

Fully Paid

ordinary shares

personalMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the

substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

See annexure B to this notice

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

ACN 133 312 017

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

A wholly-owned subsidiary, and therefore related body corporate, of First Sentier Investors

Holdings Pty Limited

Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under

For

section 12 of the Corporations Act

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

irst Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

ACN 133 312 017

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo

NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo

NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo

NSW 2000, Australia

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

print name Pauline O'Connor

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

03/12/2021

For personal use only

Annexure A

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated

01/12/2021

Pauline O'Connor

For personal use only

Company Secretary

Dated the 03/12/2021

SCHEDULE

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Limited (Company Code C41267)

First Sentier Investors (Malta) Holdings Limited (Company Code C41260)

CFSIM (Company No. 00153197)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF II GP S.Á.R.L (Company No. B204413)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Services Pty Limited (ACN 624 305 595)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd (ACN 114 194 311)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (ACN 085 313 926)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) Infrastructure Managers Pty Ltd (ACN 101 384 294)

First Sentier Investors Strategic Investments Pty Limited (ACN 625 765 399)

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd (ACN 006 464 428)

First Sentier Investors Asia Holdings Limited (ACN 054 571 701)

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd (ACN 133 312 017)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I Feeders MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B134314)

First Sentier Infrastructure Managers (International) Limited (Company No. 298444)

First Sentier Investors (UK) IM Limited (Company No. SC047708)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Services Limited (Company No. 03904320)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Limited (CR No. 0206616)

First Sentier Investors (Ireland) Limited (Company No. 629188)

First Sentier Investors (Japan) Limited (Company No. 0104-01-093090)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) (COMPANY NO. 196900420D)

First Sentier Investors Europe Holdings Limited (Company No. 03904310)

First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited (Company No. 02294743)

First Sentier Investors (US) LLC (File Number 546 9442)

First Sentier Investors (Luxembourg) EDIF I MC S.A.R.L (Company No. B128117)

First Sentier Investors (Singapore) Holdings Limited (Registration No. 199901706Z)

First Sentier Investors International IM Limited (Company No. SC079063)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) Nominees Limited (CR NO. 0206615)

FSIB LTD (Registration No. 26193)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (Registration No. 0100-01-073486)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Registration No. 0100-01-008770)

SI Holdings Limited (Company No. SC109439)

First Sentier Investors (Hong Kong) AMC Limited (CR NO. 0580652)

Annexure B

This is Annexure B referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated

01/12/2021

Pauline O'Connor

only

Holder of relevant Interest

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

ACN 133 312 017

use

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd

personal

ACN 133 312 017

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

For

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) RE Ltd

ACN 006 464 428

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd

ACN 114 194 311

Company Secretary

Dated the

03/12/2021

Date of Acquisition

Consideration Cash

Consideration non-cash

Class and number of securities affected

03/08/2021

65.94

2

Fully Paid ordinary shares

03/08/2021

32.97

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

03/08/2021

923.16

28

Fully Paid ordinary shares

03/08/2021

65.94

2

Fully Paid ordinary shares

11/08/2021

54,448.00

1,660

Fully Paid ordinary shares

11/08/2021

33.02

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12/08/2021

33.04

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

12/08/2021

33.04

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

13/08/2021

66.74

2

Fully Paid ordinary shares

16/08/2021

2,992.28

90

Fully Paid ordinary shares

16/08/2021

13,073.20

392

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

752,796.18

24,486

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

243,492.03

7,920

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

30.67

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

786,952.71

25,597

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

1,040,959.16

33,859

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

495,623.10

16,121

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

421,929.87

13,724

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

489,720.27

15,929

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

392,538.66

12,768

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

1,224.62

40

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

2,025,841.37

65,894

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

103,484.11

3,366

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

61.34

2

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

92.01

3

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

30.67

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

92.01

3

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

30.67

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

122.68

4

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

30.67

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

30.67

1

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

2,510,150.70

81,647

Fully Paid ordinary shares

17/08/2021

427,217.83

13,896

Fully Paid ordinary shares

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Breville Group Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 347 M 943 M 943 M
Net income 2022 107 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net cash 2022 82,3 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 4 016 M 2 820 M 2 812 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 610
Free-Float 68,1%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
