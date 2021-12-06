Log in
    BRG   AU000000BRG2

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

(BRG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
28.43 AUD   -1.35%
05:42pBREVILLE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRG
PU
02:52aBREVILLE : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
12/05BREVILLE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
Breville : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRG

12/06/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BRGAN

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

74,214

01/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

90086933431

1.3

ASX issuer code

BRG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

BRGAN : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

73,326

Jim Clayton

James Clayton

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

A summary of the terms of the Breville Equity Incentive Plan was included in the 2021 Notice of AGM: https://brevillegroup

.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/AGM-2021-Chairmans-Letter-Notice-of-AGM-and-Proxy-Form.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

74,214

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BRG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

139,359,544

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

BRGAN : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,201,690

BRGAO : DEFERRED SHARE RIGHTS

507,371

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Breville Group Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 347 M 950 M 950 M
Net income 2022 107 M 75,5 M 75,5 M
Net cash 2022 82,3 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 3 962 M 2 793 M 2 793 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
Nbr of Employees 610
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
Technical analysis trends BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,43 AUD
Average target price 30,10 AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim Clayton Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Martin Nicholas Group Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Michael Antonie Chairman
Mark Payne Chief Operating Officer
Dean Warwick Howell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED11.18%2 820
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-30.34%72 325
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.1.68%39 716
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION33.46%9 571
NEWELL BRANDS INC.2.45%9 252
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)25.87%8 377