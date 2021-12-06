Breville : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BRG
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 07, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BRGAN
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
74,214
01/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
90086933431
1.3
ASX issuer code
BRG
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
BRGAN : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
1/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
personal
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
73,326
Jim Clayton
James Clayton
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
A summary of the terms of the Breville Equity Incentive Plan was included in the 2021 Notice of AGM:
https://brevillegroup
.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/
AGM-2021-Chairmans-Letter-Notice-of-AGM-and-Proxy-Form.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
For
Number of +securities
74,214
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BRG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
139,359,544
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
BRGAN : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,201,690
BRGAO : DEFERRED SHARE RIGHTS
507,371
