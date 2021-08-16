Log in
    BRW   GB0001765816

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC

(BRW)
Brewin Dolphin : Belfast grows investment team with senior hire

08/16/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Wealth management company Brewin Dolphin has added to its investment team in Belfast with the hire of a senior investment manager.

A seasoned financial professional, Wayne Nickels has over 20 years' experience in investment management. He joins from Investec, where he was senior investment director and before that was a partner at Smith & Williamson.


Wayne Nickels

He holds a Masters in Finance and has three degrees (or equivalents) in Business Administration, Leadership & Management and Securities and Investment. In 2012, he was the winner of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Herbert Smith Young Leader of the Year award and was appointed president of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (NI) from 2012 to 2015.

Kenneth McCaw, head of office, Brewin Dolphin Belfast, said:'Wayne is a great addition to our team. He brings strong industry experience and is well versed in managing client portfolios and helping people to make the most of their investments. We look forward to seeing how he will take the role forward.'

Wayne Nickels, senior investment manager, Brewin Dolphin Belfast, said:'I am delighted to join Brewin Dolphin Belfast - the office has demonstrated a genuine team ethos which aligns well with my priorities. This professional and friendly approach best serves the client and ensures a personalised and holistic service, which I am confident will result in positive client experiences and outcomes over the coming months and years.'

-ENDS-

PRESS INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:
Richard Janes richard.janes@brewin.co.uk / Tel. +44 (0) 20 3201 3343
Siân Robertson: Sian.Robertson@brewin.co.uk / Tel: (0) 20 3201 3026
Anita Turland: anita.turland@brewin.co.uk / Tel: (0) 20 3201 4263
Payal Nair payal.nair@brewin.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 3201 3342

NOTES TO EDITORS

Disclaimers:

The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested., Information is provided only as an example and is not a recommendation to pursue a particular strategy., Opinions expressed in this publication are not necessarily the views held throughout Brewin Dolphin Ltd. Brewin Dolphin is authorised and regulated by the FCA (Financial Services Register reference number 124444)

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin is a UK FTSE 250 provider of discretionary wealth management. With £56.0* billion in total funds, it offers award-winning personalised wealth management services that meet the varied needs of our clients including individuals, charities and corporates.

We give clients security and wellbeing by helping them to protect and grow their wealth, in order to enrich their lives by achieving their goals and aspirations. Our services range from bespoke, discretionary investment management to retirement planning and tax-efficient investing. Our focus on discretionary investment management has led to significant growth in client funds and we now manage £48.7* billion on a discretionary basis.

Our intermediary business manages £17.6* billion of assets for over 1,700 advice firms either on a discretionary basis or via our Managed Portfolio Service, the MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range and Sustainable MPS.

In line with the premium we place on personal relationships, we've built a network of 34 offices across the UK, Jersey and Republic of Ireland, staffed by qualified investment managers and financial planners. We are committed to the most exacting standards of client service, with long-term thinking and absolute focus on our clients' needs at the core.

For more information, visit: www.brewin.co.uk

*as at 30th June 2021.

Disclaimer

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
