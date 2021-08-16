Brewin Dolphin : Belfast grows investment team with senior hire

Wealth management company Brewin Dolphin has added to its investment team in Belfast with the hire of a senior investment manager.

A seasoned financial professional, Wayne Nickels has over 20 years' experience in investment management. He joins from Investec, where he was senior investment director and before that was a partner at Smith & Williamson.



Wayne Nickels

He holds a Masters in Finance and has three degrees (or equivalents) in Business Administration, Leadership & Management and Securities and Investment. In 2012, he was the winner of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Herbert Smith Young Leader of the Year award and was appointed president of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (NI) from 2012 to 2015.

Kenneth McCaw, head of office, Brewin Dolphin Belfast, said:'Wayne is a great addition to our team. He brings strong industry experience and is well versed in managing client portfolios and helping people to make the most of their investments. We look forward to seeing how he will take the role forward.'

Wayne Nickels, senior investment manager, Brewin Dolphin Belfast, said:'I am delighted to join Brewin Dolphin Belfast - the office has demonstrated a genuine team ethos which aligns well with my priorities. This professional and friendly approach best serves the client and ensures a personalised and holistic service, which I am confident will result in positive client experiences and outcomes over the coming months and years.'

