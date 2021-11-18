Brewin Dolphin : Newcastle office grows financial planning team

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has added to its financial planning team in Newcastle with the hire of financial planner, Sam Gibson.



Sam Gibson

Sam brings over 15 years of wealth planning experience, having previously held positions at Hargreaves Lansdown and Standard Life. At Hargreaves Lansdown, she had a specific focus on retirement and estate planning, helping clients to effectively plan and manage their finances at various life stages.

Brewin Dolphin's Newcastle financial planning team has grown, with Sam the third addition in as many months, as the office sees a rising demand for financial advice.

Lucie Gordon, head of Brewin Dolphin's Newcastle office, said:"We are thrilled to have Sam join the team. We are excited to see how she will apply her expertise to help clients manage their finances, particularly after what has been a difficult and unprecedented time as we emerge from the pandemic."

Sam Gibson, financial planner at Brewin Dolphin's Newcastle office, added:"I'm delighted to have joined a company with the culture, heritage and calibre of Brewin Dolphin, and can't wait to begin meeting clients."

The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested.

