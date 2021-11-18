Log in
    BRW   GB0001765816

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC

(BRW)
Brewin Dolphin : Newcastle office grows financial planning team

11/18/2021
Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has added to its financial planning team in Newcastle with the hire of financial planner, Sam Gibson.


Sam Gibson

Sam brings over 15 years of wealth planning experience, having previously held positions at Hargreaves Lansdown and Standard Life. At Hargreaves Lansdown, she had a specific focus on retirement and estate planning, helping clients to effectively plan and manage their finances at various life stages.

Brewin Dolphin's Newcastle financial planning team has grown, with Sam the third addition in as many months, as the office sees a rising demand for financial advice.

Lucie Gordon, head of Brewin Dolphin's Newcastle office, said:"We are thrilled to have Sam join the team. We are excited to see how she will apply her expertise to help clients manage their finances, particularly after what has been a difficult and unprecedented time as we emerge from the pandemic."

Sam Gibson, financial planner at Brewin Dolphin's Newcastle office, added:"I'm delighted to have joined a company with the culture, heritage and calibre of Brewin Dolphin, and can't wait to begin meeting clients."

Disclaimers:

The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested.

-ENDS-

PRESS INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:
Richard Janes richard.janes@brewin.co.uk / Tel. +44 (0) 20 3201 3343
Siân Robertson: Sian.Robertson@brewin.co.uk / Tel: (0) 20 3201 3026
Anita Turland: anita.turland@brewin.co.uk / Tel: (0) 20 3201 4263
Payal Nair payal.nair@brewin.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 3201 3342

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin is a UK FTSE 250 provider of discretionary wealth management. With £56.0* billion in total funds, it offers award-winning personalised wealth management services that meet the varied needs of our clients including individuals, charities and corporates.

We give clients security and wellbeing by helping them to protect and grow their wealth, in order to enrich their lives by achieving their goals and aspirations. Our services range from bespoke, discretionary investment management to retirement planning and tax-efficient investing. Our focus on discretionary investment management has led to significant growth in client funds and we now manage £48.7* billion on a discretionary basis.

Our intermediary business manages £17.6* billion of assets for over 1,700 advice firms either on a discretionary basis or via our Managed Portfolio Service, the MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range and Sustainable MPS.

In line with the premium we place on personal relationships, we've built a network of 34 offices across the UK, Jersey and Republic of Ireland, staffed by qualified investment managers and financial planners. We are committed to the most exacting standards of client service, with long-term thinking and absolute focus on our clients' needs at the core.

For more information, visit: www.brewin.co.uk

*as at 30th June 2021.

Disclaimer

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 18:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
