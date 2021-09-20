Brewin Dolphin : adds sixth fund to Voyager range for advisers

Brewin Dolphin has added a sixth fund to its successful MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range, based on adviser feedback. The new Voyager Max 100% Equity fund will sit alongside the five other risk-rated funds in the range offering more investment choice to advisers. The Voyager fund range was launched in October 2020 and has proved popular with advisers, with assets under management now at £249m1.

Voyager Max 100% Equity will invest almost entirely in equities and mirrors Brewin Dolphin's established Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) Global Equity model portfolio. The fund is diversified across international and UK equities to ensure clients gain exposure to each region's growth opportunities, as well as across different sectors and styles. The fund is intended to capture growth potential through higher equity exposure.

The Voyager funds replicate Brewin Dolphin's award-winning MPS range, with assets currently at £5.8bn2 , but in a unitised fund structure with a diverse set of investments in one place. They invest in equity funds to a varying degree depending on their risk rating and funds that invest in fixed interest securities, alternatives and cash-like instruments. Each Voyager fund aims to deliver capital growth and income with a level of risk that is appropriate for advisers and their clients.

1 AuM as of 30 June 2021 (Source: Brewin Dolphin)

2 AuM as of 30 June 2021 (Source: Brewin Dolphin)

David Hood, head of investment solutions, Brewin Dolphin, who leads the team that manages the Voyager range and MPS, said:"It's fantastic that advisers have been keen to invest their clients' money in our Voyager fund range. Advisers have requested options for higher risk clients, and we are pleased to offer them the Voyager Max 100% Equity fund."

The MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range:

MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager Max 40% Equity Fund MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager Max 60% Equity Fund MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager Max 70% Equity Fund MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager Max 80% Equity Fund MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager Max 90% Equity Fund MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager Max 100% Equity Fund

Disclaimers:

The value of investments can fall and you may get back less than you invested., Neither simulated nor actual past performance are reliable indicators of future performance;

Investment values may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations;

Information is provided only as an example and is not a recommendation to pursue a particular strategy;

Opinions expressed in this publication are not necessarily the views held throughout Brewin Dolphin Ltd;

Brewin Dolphin is authorised and regulated by the FCA (Financial Services Register reference number 124444)

NOTES TO EDITORS

The ongoing charge (OCF) for the Voyager fund range is between 0.78% to 0.83% depending on the fund.

The Voyager fund range sits on 23 platforms, including Aegon (formerly CoFunds), FundsNetwork and Old Mutual allowing more advisers to use our services. it is also available via key offshore bond and SIPP providers.

The Voyager fund range is risk rated by Defaqto, Dynamic Planner, Morningstar, Finametrica, Synaptic and eValue.

Maitland is the Authorised Corporate Director for the Brewin Dolphin Voyager funds and is therefore the regulated entity for the funds. Maitland is a global advisory and fund administration provider with over $220 billion in assets under administration and has been working with Brewin Dolphin since the 2018 launch of the MI Select Manager funds.

