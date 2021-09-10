Brewin Dolphin : grows investment solutions team

Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin has grown its investment solutions team with the appointment of three portfolio analysts. The hires support the company's successful build-out of its investment propositions for advisers, which includes the MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range (launched in October 2020) and its ESG-focused Sustainable MPS range (launched in April 2021) amongst its other MPS (Managed Portfolio Service) offerings.



Tom Buffham

Joining the team most recently was Tom Buffham, who will help to develop the company's Sustainable MPS proposition. Tom previously held fund manager and senior analyst roles at Octopus Investments and Aviva Investors. He brings strong experience in fund selection, asset allocation selection and investment idea generation.



Jack Collini



Diego Daprile

Tom's appointment follows that of Jack Collini and Diego Daprile at the end of last year. Jack brings fund management experience and in-depth knowledge of quantitative investment strategies. Previously, he held portfolio management roles at Fideuram Asset Management Ireland and at Sanlam FOUR. Diego Daprile completes the new hires with experience as a quantitative analyst, he has worked for Bloomberg, Eurex Clearing and KPMG in Italy.

David Hood, head of investment solutions, Brewin Dolphin, said:'We have continually enhanced our propositions to offer more choice and cost-effective investment solutions to advisers' clients. As part of this process, we've grown our team by bringing onboard some of the best talent in the industry. Together, the team deploys a best-in-class investment approach for clients' portfolios.'

Brewin Dolphin's intermediary business has seen strong growth, year on year, and currently manages AUM of £17.6bn with £5.8bn total funds in its MPS and MI Brewin Dolphin Voyager fund range.

Figures as at 30th June 2021

