    BRW   GB0001765816

BREWIN DOLPHIN HOLDINGS PLC

(BRW)
Brewin Dolphin shares soar 61% after $2.1 billion offer by RBC

03/31/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto

LONDON (Reuters) -Shares in wealth manager Brewin Dolphin leapt 61% on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada made a 1.6 billion pound ($2.1 billion) all-cash offer for the firm, the latest in a string of wealth management acquisitions in Britain.

Banks and asset managers have been snapping up wealth management firms and direct investing platforms, making use of economies of scale to cut costs.

RBC said in a statement that Brewin shareholders will be offered 515 pence per share, representing a 62% premium on Wednesday's closing price of 318 pence. That values the firm at 2.8% of its 55 billion pounds in assets under management as of Feb. 28, it added.

Brewin's shares hit record highs at 511 pence at 0837 GMT, doubling from their lowest in more than a year reached earlier this month.

Peel Hunt analysts said the acquisition price looked "attractive" from Brewin's standpoint.

Directors of Brewin Dolphin have given unanimous backing for the deal, which is expected to complete at the end of the third quarter, RBC said.

"The UK is a key growth market for RBC, and Brewin Dolphin provides us with an exceptional platform to significantly transform our wealth management business in the region," said David Thomas, chief executive of RBC Capital Markets Europe.

The combination would make RBC Wealth Management the No.3 wealth manager in Britain and Ireland as well as a market leader in Canada and with a growing position in the United States, Thomas said.

"The Brewin Dolphin Board is pleased to recommend the offer by RBC in the interests of our shareholders, our clients, our people and our business partners," said Brewin Dolphin CEO Robin Beer.

Lloyds Banking Group last year bought wealth management platform Embark, while JPMorgan Chase bought Nutmeg for 700 million pounds.

Asset manager abrdn bought interactive investor in Dec 2021 for 1.5 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jason Neely, David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

By Huw Jones and Carolyn Cohn


© Reuters 2022
