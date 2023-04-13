Advanced search
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-04-13 pm EDT
6.290 BRL   -7.64%
05:23pADRs End Higher, BRF SA Trades Actively
DJ
11:00aBRF and Other Brazil Exporters' Shares Fall as Stronger Real Erodes Revenue
DJ
06:15aBrf S A : FINAL SYNTHETIC VOTING MAP ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
ADRs End Higher, BRF SA Trades Actively

04/13/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1% to 154.70. The European index climbed 1.3% to 153.41, the Asian index increased 0.6% to 171.69, the Latin American index advanced 0.2% to 195.35 and the emerging markets index gained 0.5% to 288.60.

ADRs of BRF SA dropped 5.8% to $1.31 as the Brazilian real strengthened, reaching its best level against the U.S. dollar in 10 months, which chipped away at the value of their exports.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1923ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.67853 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
BRF S.A. -7.64% 6.29 Delayed Quote.-17.75%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.2521 Delayed Quote.2.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (CAD/BRL) 0.57% 3.6929 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.7489 Delayed Quote.0.58%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.35% 5.4441 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.10509 Delayed Quote.1.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.34% 0.01225 Delayed Quote.0.84%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.62994 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) -0.18% 4.9275 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 55 645 M 11 343 M 11 343 M
Net income 2023 -895 M -182 M -182 M
Net Debt 2023 20 314 M 4 141 M 4 141 M
P/E ratio 2023 -8,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 781 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Managers and Directors
Miguel de Souza Gularte Global Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Artêmio Listoni VP-Industrial Operations & Logistics
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-17.75%1 488
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-11.70%21 982
TYSON FOODS, INC.-1.08%21 899
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.58%12 951
WH GROUP LIMITED4.19%8 522
JBS S.A.-20.78%7 829
