ADRs End Higher, BRF SA Trades Actively

By Sabela Ojea

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1% to 154.70. The European index climbed 1.3% to 153.41, the Asian index increased 0.6% to 171.69, the Latin American index advanced 0.2% to 195.35 and the emerging markets index gained 0.5% to 288.60.

ADRs of BRF SA dropped 5.8% to $1.31 as the Brazilian real strengthened, reaching its best level against the U.S. dollar in 10 months, which chipped away at the value of their exports.

