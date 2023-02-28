Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:13:18 2023-02-28 pm EST
6.160 BRL   -4.79%
05:52pBrf S A : 2022 Standard Financial Statements
PU
05:42pBrf S A : Management Report 4Q22
PU
05:42pBrf S A : 4Q22 Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : 4Q22 Financial Statements

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial

Statements

Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1

INDEX

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

4

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

5

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

6

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

7

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

8

STATEMENTS OF VALUE ADDED

9

MANAGEMENT REPORT

10

1.

COMPANY'S OPERATIONS

38

2.

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

42

3.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

43

4.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

52

5.

MARKETABLE SECURITIES

52

6.

TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

53

7.

INVENTORIES

54

8.

BIOLOGICAL ASSETS

56

9.

RECOVERABLE TAXES

58

10.

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

61

11.

JUDICIAL DEPOSITS

63

12.

INVESTMENTS

64

13.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

66

14.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

70

15.

LOANS AND BORROWINGS

73

16.

TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

77

17.

SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE

78

18.

LEASES

78

19.

SHARE-BASED PAYMENT

82

20.

EMPLOYEES BENEFITS PLANS

83

21.

PROVISION FOR TAX, CIVIL AND LABOR RISKS

90

22.

EQUITY

92

23.

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

95

24.

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT

96

25.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

111

26.

NET SALES

113

27.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

114

28.

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

114

29.

STATEMENT OF INCOME BY NATURE

115

BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2

30.

RELATED PARTIES

116

31.

GOVERNMENT GRANTS

118

32.

COMMITMENTS

118

33.

INSURANCE COVERAGE - CONSOLIDATED

118

34.

TRANSACTIONS THAT DO NOT INVOLVE CASH

119

35.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

119

36.

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

120

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

121

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

125

SUMMARIZED ANNUAL REPORT OF THE AUDIT AND INTEGRITY COMMITTEE

125

STATUTORY AUDIT AND INTEGRITY COMMITTEE OPINION

127

OPINION OF EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 129

BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

3

(in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Parent company

Consolidated

ASSETS

Note

12.31.22

12.31.21

12.31.22

12.31.21

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

4

3,984,071

4,633,816

8,130,929

7,528,820

Marketable securities

5

364,543

324,771

418,373

346,855

Trade receivables

6

6,022,298

7,202,530

4,187,756

4,039,155

Notes receivable

6

27,351

68,001

27,351

68,001

Inventories

7

6,107,041

7,403,503

8,660,891

9,654,870

Biological assets

8

3,003,258

2,786,692

3,151,551

2,899,921

Recoverable taxes

9

931,093

881,927

1,229,272

976,133

Recoverable income taxes

9

85,856

29,784

173,596

71,762

Derivative financial instruments

24

120,865

132,498

120,865

134,551

Restricted cash

-

24,963

-

24,963

Prepaid expenses

84,680

205,982

109,716

227,354

Advances

60,707

63,551

187,342

173,325

Assets held for sale

-

5,000

21,909

16,628

Other current assets

64,608

55,147

84,795

80,785

Total current assets

20,856,371

23,818,165

26,504,346

26,243,123

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

LONG-TERM RECEIVALBLES

Marketable securities

5

15,505

15,438

406,402

447,413

Trade and other receivables

6

5,059

5,372

5,307

5,810

Notes receivable

6

11,092

29,168

11,092

29,168

Recoverable taxes

9

4,921,772

4,765,453

4,926,945

4,780,096

Recoverable income taxes

9

233,289

194,979

244,899

206,355

Deferred income taxes

10

2,476,334

2,885,387

2,566,461

2,941,270

Judicial deposits

11

441,751

545,631

450,676

550,319

Biological assets

8

1,558,349

1,367,013

1,649,133

1,414,482

Derivative financial instruments

24

10,283

10,804

10,283

10,804

Restricted cash

27,515

1

89,717

1

Other non-current assets

158,216

70,228

162,628

76,757

Total long-term receivables

9,859,165

9,889,474

10,523,543

10,462,475

Parent company

Consolidated

LIABILITIES

Note

12.31.22

12.31.21

12.31.22

12.31.21

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

15

3,379,835

2,790,926

3,879,874

3,203,068

Trade accounts payable

16

11,212,469

10,440,754

12,735,628

11,701,996

Supply chain finance

17

1,393,137

2,237,975

1,393,137

2,237,975

Lease liability

18

521,544

364,470

676,864

471,956

Payroll, related charges and employee profit sharing

679,097

810,960

720,799

900,394

Taxes payable

268,666

246,744

522,846

454,038

Derivative financial instruments

24

78,276

325,430

82,468

327,443

Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

21

863,313

956,193

867,294

959,132

Employee benefits

20

49,445

42,097

64,367

54,354

Customer advances

5,825

22,784

75,832

136,182

Advances from related parties

30

8,655,905

12,393,604

-

-

Other current liabilities

904,298

335,103

1,278,830

778,751

Total current liabilities

28,011,810

30,967,040

22,297,939

21,225,289

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Loans and borrowings

15

17,007,023

19,320,254

19,637,126

22,252,962

Trade accounts payable

16

7,459

8,718

7,459

12,628

Lease liability

18

2,105,419

1,803,853

2,368,070

2,007,290

Taxes payable

96,666

130,565

97,735

132,195

Provision for tax, civil and labor risks

21

505,863

517,522

548,243

558,500

Deferred income taxes

10

-

-

111,463

23,710

Liabilities with related parties

30

49,367

45,921

-

-

Employee benefits

20

297,175

361,356

456,945

498,231

Derivative financial instruments

24

174,699

41,861

174,699

41,861

Other non-current liabilities

261,138

251,512

331,899

325,098

Total non-current liabilities

20,504,809

22,481,562

23,733,639

25,852,475

Investments

12

13,270,368

13,269,948

101,064

7,113

Property, plant and equipment

13

12,548,338

11,723,211

14,290,884

13,040,862

Intangible assets

14

3,252,385

3,210,336

6,434,610

6,149,814

Total non-current assets

38,930,256

38,092,969

31,350,101

29,660,264

TOTAL ASSETS

59,786,627

61,911,134

57,854,447

55,903,387

EQUITY

22

Capital

12,835,915

12,460,471

12,835,915

12,460,471

Capital reserves

2,338,476

141,834

2,338,476

141,834

Other equity transactions

(77,825)

(67,531)

(77,825)

(67,531)

Accumulated losses

(2,363,073)

(2,132,230)

(2,363,073)

(2,132,230)

Treasury shares

(109,727)

(127,286)

(109,727)

(127,286)

Other comprehensive loss

(1,353,758)

(1,812,726)

(1,353,758)

(1,812,726)

Attributable to controlling shareholders

11,270,008

8,462,532

11,270,008

8,462,532

Non-controlling interests

-

-

552,861

363,091

Total equity

11,270,008

8,462,532

11,822,869

8,825,623

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

59,786,627

61,911,134

57,854,447

55,903,387

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

(in thousands of Brazilian Reais)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

Parent company

Consolidated

Note

12.31.22

12.31.21 (1)

12.31.22

12.31.21 (1)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

NET SALES

26

46,630,860

42,118,478

53,805,028

48,343,305

Cost of sales

29

(39,457,998)

(33,810,019)

(45,672,376)

(38,650,772)

GROSS PROFIT

7,172,862

8,308,459

8,132,652

9,692,533

OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)

Selling expenses

29

(6,265,554)

(5,162,751)

(7,067,148)

(6,058,250)

General and administrative expenses

29

(383,527)

(542,602)

(644,827)

(822,960)

Impairment loss on trade receivables

6

(10,916)

(9,347)

(12,772)

(12,799)

Other operating income (expenses), net

27

(563,276)

129,211

(545,270)

211,263

Income from associates and joint ventures

12

(840,395)

867,505

1,076

-

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCOME TAXES

(890,806)

3,590,475

(136,289)

3,009,787

Financial income

955,751

462,847

1,082,935

537,736

Financial expenses

(3,555,695)

(3,069,588)

(3,585,765)

(3,331,615)

Foreign exchange and monetary variations

588,602

(1,108,816)

(165,925)

(250,696)

FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET

28

(2,011,342)

(3,715,557)

(2,668,755)

(3,044,575)

LOSS BEFORE TAXES

(2,902,148)

(125,082)

(2,805,044)

(34,788)

Income taxes

10

(213,307)

624,467

(285,634)

552,102

INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(3,115,455)

499,385

(3,090,678)

517,314

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

1.2

(50,948)

(79,930)

(50,948)

(79,930)

INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

(3,166,403)

419,455

(3,141,626)

437,384

Net Income (loss) from Continuing Operation Attributable to

Controlling shareholders

(3,115,455)

499,385

(3,115,455)

499,385

Non-controlling interest

-

-

24,777

17,929

(3,115,455)

499,385

(3,090,678)

517,314

Net Loss From Discontinued Operations Attributable to

Controlling shareholders

(50,948)

(79,930)

(50,948)

(79,930)

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(50,948)

(79,930)

(50,948)

(79,930)

INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

1,052,606,000

807,929,481

Income (loss) per share - basic

23

(2.96)

0.62

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

1,052,606,000

808,678,648

Income (loss) per share - diluted

23

(2.96)

0.62

LOSS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

1,052,606,000

807,929,481

Losse per share - basic

23

(0.05)

(0.10)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

1,052,606,000

807,929,481

Losse per share - diluted

23

(0.05)

(0.10)

  1. The amounts of freight and port expenses in intra-group transactions were subject to an immaterial classification error correction (note 3).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

5

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BRF S.A.
05:52pBrf S A : 2022 Standard Financial Statements
PU
05:42pBrf S A : Management Report 4Q22
PU
05:42pBrf S A : 4Q22 Financial Statements
PU
05:37pBrazilian meat processor BRF posts $115 million fourth quarter loss
RE
09:28aBrf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
02/22Barclays Adjusts Price Target on BRFS to $1.50 From $2.50, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
02/17Brf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
02/15More South American nations report bird flu cases; Brazil remains free
RE
02/15More South American nations report bird flu cases; Brazil remains free
RE
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 53 354 M 10 192 M 10 192 M
Net income 2022 -2 565 M -490 M -490 M
Net Debt 2022 16 062 M 3 068 M 3 068 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 975 M 1 332 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,47 BRL
Average target price 14,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-22.22%1 341
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-0.99%24 480
TYSON FOODS, INC.-1.64%21 483
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.2.12%13 224
WH GROUP LIMITED2.86%8 418
JBS S.A.-14.69%7 997