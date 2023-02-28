|
BRF S A : 4Q22 Financial Statements
Financial
Statements
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
INDEX
|
|
|
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
4
|
STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|
5
|
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
6
|
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
7
|
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
8
|
STATEMENTS OF VALUE ADDED
|
9
|
MANAGEMENT REPORT
|
10
|
1.
|
COMPANY'S OPERATIONS
|
38
|
2.
|
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
42
|
3.
|
SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
|
43
|
4.
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
52
|
5.
|
MARKETABLE SECURITIES
|
52
|
6.
|
TRADE ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
|
53
|
7.
|
INVENTORIES
|
54
|
8.
|
BIOLOGICAL ASSETS
|
56
|
9.
|
RECOVERABLE TAXES
|
58
|
10.
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
61
|
11.
|
JUDICIAL DEPOSITS
|
63
|
12.
|
INVESTMENTS
|
64
|
13.
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
|
66
|
14.
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS
|
70
|
15.
|
LOANS AND BORROWINGS
|
73
|
16.
|
TRADE ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
77
|
17.
|
SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCE
|
78
|
18.
|
LEASES
|
78
|
19.
|
SHARE-BASED PAYMENT
|
82
|
20.
|
EMPLOYEES BENEFITS PLANS
|
83
|
21.
|
PROVISION FOR TAX, CIVIL AND LABOR RISKS
|
90
|
22.
|
EQUITY
|
92
|
23.
|
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
|
95
|
24.
|
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT
|
96
|
25.
|
SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
111
|
26.
|
NET SALES
|
113
|
27.
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
|
114
|
28.
|
FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
|
114
|
29.
|
STATEMENT OF INCOME BY NATURE
|
115
|
BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
2
|
30.
|
RELATED PARTIES
|
116
|
31.
|
GOVERNMENT GRANTS
|
118
|
32.
|
COMMITMENTS
|
118
|
33.
|
INSURANCE COVERAGE - CONSOLIDATED
|
118
|
34.
|
TRANSACTIONS THAT DO NOT INVOLVE CASH
|
119
|
35.
|
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
|
119
|
36.
|
APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
120
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON INDIVIDUAL AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
121
|
OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL
|
125
|
SUMMARIZED ANNUAL REPORT OF THE AUDIT AND INTEGRITY COMMITTEE
|
125
|
STATUTORY AUDIT AND INTEGRITY COMMITTEE OPINION
|
127
OPINION OF EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT 129
|
BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
3
(in thousands of Brazilian Reais)
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
Parent company
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
ASSETS
|
Note
|
12.31.22
|
12.31.21
|
12.31.22
|
12.31.21
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4
|
|
3,984,071
|
4,633,816
|
8,130,929
|
7,528,820
|
Marketable securities
|
5
|
|
364,543
|
324,771
|
418,373
|
346,855
|
Trade receivables
|
6
|
|
6,022,298
|
7,202,530
|
4,187,756
|
4,039,155
|
Notes receivable
|
6
|
|
27,351
|
68,001
|
27,351
|
68,001
|
Inventories
|
7
|
|
6,107,041
|
7,403,503
|
8,660,891
|
9,654,870
|
Biological assets
|
8
|
|
3,003,258
|
2,786,692
|
3,151,551
|
2,899,921
|
Recoverable taxes
|
9
|
|
931,093
|
881,927
|
1,229,272
|
976,133
|
Recoverable income taxes
|
9
|
|
85,856
|
29,784
|
173,596
|
71,762
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
24
|
|
120,865
|
132,498
|
120,865
|
134,551
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
24,963
|
-
|
24,963
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
84,680
|
205,982
|
109,716
|
227,354
|
Advances
|
|
|
60,707
|
63,551
|
187,342
|
173,325
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
-
|
5,000
|
21,909
|
16,628
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
64,608
|
55,147
|
84,795
|
80,785
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
20,856,371
|
23,818,165
|
26,504,346
|
26,243,123
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM RECEIVALBLES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketable securities
|
5
|
|
15,505
|
15,438
|
406,402
|
447,413
|
Trade and other receivables
|
6
|
|
5,059
|
5,372
|
5,307
|
5,810
|
Notes receivable
|
6
|
|
11,092
|
29,168
|
11,092
|
29,168
|
Recoverable taxes
|
9
|
|
4,921,772
|
4,765,453
|
4,926,945
|
4,780,096
|
Recoverable income taxes
|
9
|
|
233,289
|
194,979
|
244,899
|
206,355
|
Deferred income taxes
|
10
|
|
2,476,334
|
2,885,387
|
2,566,461
|
2,941,270
|
Judicial deposits
|
11
|
|
441,751
|
545,631
|
450,676
|
550,319
|
Biological assets
|
8
|
|
1,558,349
|
1,367,013
|
1,649,133
|
1,414,482
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
24
|
|
10,283
|
10,804
|
10,283
|
10,804
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
27,515
|
1
|
89,717
|
1
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
158,216
|
70,228
|
162,628
|
76,757
|
Total long-term receivables
|
|
|
9,859,165
|
9,889,474
|
10,523,543
|
10,462,475
|
|
|
Parent company
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
LIABILITIES
|
Note
|
12.31.22
|
12.31.21
|
12.31.22
|
12.31.21
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
15
|
3,379,835
|
2,790,926
|
3,879,874
|
3,203,068
|
Trade accounts payable
|
16
|
11,212,469
|
10,440,754
|
12,735,628
|
11,701,996
|
Supply chain finance
|
17
|
1,393,137
|
2,237,975
|
1,393,137
|
2,237,975
|
Lease liability
|
18
|
521,544
|
364,470
|
676,864
|
471,956
|
Payroll, related charges and employee profit sharing
|
|
679,097
|
810,960
|
720,799
|
900,394
|
Taxes payable
|
|
268,666
|
246,744
|
522,846
|
454,038
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
24
|
78,276
|
325,430
|
82,468
|
327,443
|
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
|
21
|
863,313
|
956,193
|
867,294
|
959,132
|
Employee benefits
|
20
|
49,445
|
42,097
|
64,367
|
54,354
|
Customer advances
|
|
5,825
|
22,784
|
75,832
|
136,182
|
Advances from related parties
|
30
|
8,655,905
|
12,393,604
|
-
|
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
904,298
|
335,103
|
1,278,830
|
778,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
28,011,810
|
30,967,040
|
22,297,939
|
21,225,289
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and borrowings
|
15
|
17,007,023
|
19,320,254
|
19,637,126
|
22,252,962
|
Trade accounts payable
|
16
|
7,459
|
8,718
|
7,459
|
12,628
|
Lease liability
|
18
|
2,105,419
|
1,803,853
|
2,368,070
|
2,007,290
|
Taxes payable
|
|
96,666
|
130,565
|
97,735
|
132,195
|
Provision for tax, civil and labor risks
|
21
|
505,863
|
517,522
|
548,243
|
558,500
|
Deferred income taxes
|
10
|
-
|
-
|
111,463
|
23,710
|
Liabilities with related parties
|
30
|
49,367
|
45,921
|
-
|
-
|
Employee benefits
|
20
|
297,175
|
361,356
|
456,945
|
498,231
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
24
|
174,699
|
41,861
|
174,699
|
41,861
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
261,138
|
251,512
|
331,899
|
325,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
20,504,809
|
22,481,562
|
23,733,639
|
25,852,475
|
Investments
|
12
|
13,270,368
|
13,269,948
|
101,064
|
7,113
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
13
|
12,548,338
|
11,723,211
|
14,290,884
|
13,040,862
|
Intangible assets
|
14
|
3,252,385
|
3,210,336
|
6,434,610
|
6,149,814
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
38,930,256
|
38,092,969
|
31,350,101
|
29,660,264
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
59,786,627
|
61,911,134
|
57,854,447
|
55,903,387
|
EQUITY
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
12,835,915
|
12,460,471
|
12,835,915
|
12,460,471
|
Capital reserves
|
2,338,476
|
141,834
|
2,338,476
|
141,834
|
Other equity transactions
|
(77,825)
|
(67,531)
|
(77,825)
|
(67,531)
|
Accumulated losses
|
(2,363,073)
|
(2,132,230)
|
(2,363,073)
|
(2,132,230)
|
Treasury shares
|
(109,727)
|
(127,286)
|
(109,727)
|
(127,286)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
(1,353,758)
|
(1,812,726)
|
(1,353,758)
|
(1,812,726)
|
Attributable to controlling shareholders
|
11,270,008
|
8,462,532
|
11,270,008
|
8,462,532
|
Non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
552,861
|
363,091
|
Total equity
|
|
11,270,008
|
8,462,532
|
11,822,869
|
8,825,623
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
59,786,627
|
61,911,134
|
57,854,447
|
55,903,387
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
|
BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
4
(in thousands of Brazilian Reais)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
Parent company
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Note
|
12.31.22
|
12.31.21 (1)
|
12.31.22
|
12.31.21 (1)
|
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET SALES
|
26
|
46,630,860
|
42,118,478
|
53,805,028
|
48,343,305
|
Cost of sales
|
29
|
(39,457,998)
|
(33,810,019)
|
(45,672,376)
|
(38,650,772)
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
7,172,862
|
8,308,459
|
8,132,652
|
9,692,533
|
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
29
|
(6,265,554)
|
(5,162,751)
|
(7,067,148)
|
(6,058,250)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
29
|
(383,527)
|
(542,602)
|
(644,827)
|
(822,960)
|
Impairment loss on trade receivables
|
6
|
(10,916)
|
(9,347)
|
(12,772)
|
(12,799)
|
Other operating income (expenses), net
|
27
|
(563,276)
|
129,211
|
(545,270)
|
211,263
|
Income from associates and joint ventures
|
12
|
(840,395)
|
867,505
|
1,076
|
-
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCOME TAXES
|
(890,806)
|
3,590,475
|
(136,289)
|
3,009,787
|
Financial income
|
|
955,751
|
462,847
|
1,082,935
|
537,736
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(3,555,695)
|
(3,069,588)
|
(3,585,765)
|
(3,331,615)
|
Foreign exchange and monetary variations
|
|
588,602
|
(1,108,816)
|
(165,925)
|
(250,696)
|
FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET
|
28
|
(2,011,342)
|
(3,715,557)
|
(2,668,755)
|
(3,044,575)
|
LOSS BEFORE TAXES
|
|
(2,902,148)
|
(125,082)
|
(2,805,044)
|
(34,788)
|
Income taxes
|
10
|
(213,307)
|
624,467
|
(285,634)
|
552,102
|
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
(3,115,455)
|
499,385
|
(3,090,678)
|
517,314
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
1.2
|
(50,948)
|
(79,930)
|
(50,948)
|
(79,930)
|
INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
|
|
(3,166,403)
|
419,455
|
(3,141,626)
|
437,384
|
Net Income (loss) from Continuing Operation Attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlling shareholders
|
|
(3,115,455)
|
499,385
|
(3,115,455)
|
499,385
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
-
|
-
|
24,777
|
17,929
|
|
|
(3,115,455)
|
499,385
|
(3,090,678)
|
517,314
|
Net Loss From Discontinued Operations Attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlling shareholders
|
|
(50,948)
|
(79,930)
|
(50,948)
|
(79,930)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
(50,948)
|
(79,930)
|
(50,948)
|
(79,930)
|
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
|
1,052,606,000
|
807,929,481
|
Income (loss) per share - basic
|
23
|
|
|
(2.96)
|
0.62
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
1,052,606,000
|
808,678,648
|
Income (loss) per share - diluted
|
23
|
|
|
(2.96)
|
0.62
|
LOSS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|
|
|
1,052,606,000
|
807,929,481
|
Losse per share - basic
|
23
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
(0.10)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
1,052,606,000
|
807,929,481
|
Losse per share - diluted
|
23
|
|
|
|
(0.05)
|
(0.10)
-
The amounts of freight and port expenses in intra-group transactions were subject to an immaterial classification error correction (note 3).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
|
BRF S.A. | 2022 AND 2021 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
5
Disclaimer
BRF SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
53 354 M
10 192 M
10 192 M
|Net income 2022
|
-2 565 M
-490 M
-490 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
16 062 M
3 068 M
3 068 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-2,83x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
6 975 M
1 332 M
1 332 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,43x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|95 000
|Free-Float
|66,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|6,47 BRL
|Average target price
|14,56 BRL
|Spread / Average Target
|125%