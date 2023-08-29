The Company management considers that the contract in question is entered into an arms' length condition, given that:

(i) price quotations were requested, and negotiations were conducted with Marfrig to obtain a competitive price;

(ii) BRF maintains a contract with another potential supplier for the Abu Dhabi factory, wherein for each demand cycle, BRF will be able to select the supplier that presents the best correlation between price and volume; and

(iii) the transaction was: (a) described in a technical memorandum approved by the Compliance Department and the Corporate Legal Department of BRF; (b) reviewed by the Company's Audit and Integrity Committee and the Finance and Risk Management Committee, in accordance with section 4.3.1, (iv) of the Policy; and (c) finally approved by the Board of Directors.