Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

10/20/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense's Court (Tribunal do Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica − CADE) confirmed, in the trial session that occurred on the date hereof, the decision that approved, without restrictions, the Concentration Act No. 08700.002747/2021-50, involving the acquisition by Marfrig Global Foods S.A. of a corporate interest in the Company's capital stock, as informed by BRF in the Announcements to the Market, dated as of May 21, 2021, June 3, 2021 and September 23, 2021.

São Paulo, October 20, 2021

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BRF S.A.
05:34pBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
10/14BRF S A : Institute selects projects from nine states to receive resources from the nossa ..
PU
10/14BRF S A : Invests in a post-covid rehabilitation center in the metropolitan region of curi..
PU
10/04BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON SEPTEMBER 30, ..
PU
10/04BRF S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
10/04BRF S A : Minutes of The Ordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
10/04BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (Form 6-K)
PU
10/01BRF S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
09/30BRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
09/30BRF S.A. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 45 809 M 8 268 M 8 268 M
Net income 2021 344 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
Net Debt 2021 15 664 M 2 827 M 2 827 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 0,26%
Capitalization 19 450 M 3 507 M 3 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 67,8%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,06 BRL
Average target price 28,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Neil Hamilton dos Guimarães Peixoto Vice President-Quality, Research & Development
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.9.17%3 495
TYSON FOODS, INC.24.30%29 223
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-10.64%22 597
JBS S.A.60.31%17 116
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-40.14%15 536
WH GROUP LIMITED-20.62%8 678