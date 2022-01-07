BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in attention to the Official Notice 26/2022-SLS. dated 01.06.2022 ("Notice"), hereby clarifies the request sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3").
For a better understanding and in line with the guidelines issued by B3, the Notice is transcribed below:
"Dear Sir.
"In view of the latest fluctuations registered in relation to the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded. as shown below, we request to be informed. by 01/07/2022, if there is any fact that you are aware of that may justify it."
ON Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Last
Fluct. %
Nº neg.
Amount
Volume (R$)
12/22/2021
22.21
21.90
22.94
22.38
22.18
0.45
29,074
10,446,100
233,826,007.00
12/23/2021
22.21
22.15
23.17
22.74
22.62
1.98
28,816
9,640,400
219,268,383.00
12/27/2021
22.73
22.12
23.16
22.52
22.23
-1.72
15,136
5,729,900
129,037,071.00
12/28/2021
22.23
22.07
22.84
22.50
22.59
1.61
11,856
3,778,300
85,023,116.00
12/29/2021
22.66
22.22
22.75
22.44
22.36
-1.01
9,545
3,108,400
69,743,651.00
12/30/2021
22.62
22.22
22.79
22.51
22.52
0.71
11,197
4,266,500
96,037,451.00
01/03/2022
22.52
22.25
23.32
22.82
23.22
3.10
32,543
12,280,000
280,245,385.00
01/04/2022
23.39
21.96
23.44
22.41
22.42
-3.44
27,993
12,332,400
276,315,715.00
01/05/2022
22.73
22.50
23.63
23.14
22.70
1.24
40,446
19,005,400
439,809,302.00
01/06/2022*
22.77
22.36
24.39
23.54
24.23
6.74
45,017
19,776,400
465,534,478.00
* Updated until 17h25."
In this regard, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or non-public information that could justify the fluctuations in the quotation and in the trading volume of its shares. as mentioned in the Notice.
The Company reiterates its commitment to, under the terms of the applicable regulation. maintain its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant act or fact related to its business.