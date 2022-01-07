Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRF S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/06
24.3 BRL   +7.05%
06:08aBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
2021BRF S A : PUBLIC REQUEST FOR A PROXY - Form 6-K/A
PU
2021BRF S A : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K/A
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in attention to the Official Notice 26/2022-SLS. dated 01.06.2022 ("Notice"), hereby clarifies the request sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3").

For a better understanding and in line with the guidelines issued by B3, the Notice is transcribed below:

"Dear Sir.

"In view of the latest fluctuations registered in relation to the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded. as shown below, we request to be informed. by 01/07/2022, if there is any fact that you are aware of that may justify it."

ON Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Last Fluct. % Nº neg. Amount Volume (R$)
12/22/2021 22.21 21.90 22.94 22.38 22.18 0.45 29,074 10,446,100 233,826,007.00
12/23/2021 22.21 22.15 23.17 22.74 22.62 1.98 28,816 9,640,400 219,268,383.00
12/27/2021 22.73 22.12 23.16 22.52 22.23 -1.72 15,136 5,729,900 129,037,071.00
12/28/2021 22.23 22.07 22.84 22.50 22.59 1.61 11,856 3,778,300 85,023,116.00
12/29/2021 22.66 22.22 22.75 22.44 22.36 -1.01 9,545 3,108,400 69,743,651.00
12/30/2021 22.62 22.22 22.79 22.51 22.52 0.71 11,197 4,266,500 96,037,451.00
01/03/2022 22.52 22.25 23.32 22.82 23.22 3.10 32,543 12,280,000 280,245,385.00
01/04/2022 23.39 21.96 23.44 22.41 22.42 -3.44 27,993 12,332,400 276,315,715.00
01/05/2022 22.73 22.50 23.63 23.14 22.70 1.24 40,446 19,005,400 439,809,302.00
01/06/2022* 22.77 22.36 24.39 23.54 24.23 6.74 45,017 19,776,400 465,534,478.00

* Updated until 17h25."

In this regard, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or non-public information that could justify the fluctuations in the quotation and in the trading volume of its shares. as mentioned in the Notice.

The Company reiterates its commitment to, under the terms of the applicable regulation. maintain its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant act or fact related to its business.

São Paulo, January 06, 2022.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 11:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BRF S.A.
06:08aBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
2021BRF S A : PUBLIC REQUEST FOR A PROXY - Form 6-K/A
PU
2021BRF S A : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K/A
PU
2021BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2..
PU
2021BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K/A
PU
2021BRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2..
PU
2021BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
2021BRF S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
2021BRF S A : Transcript - 2021 BRF Day
PU
2021Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BRF S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 47 839 M 8 413 M 8 413 M
Net income 2021 -103 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net Debt 2021 18 085 M 3 180 M 3 180 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 620x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 644 M 3 449 M 3 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart BRF S.A.
Duration : Period :
BRF S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,30 BRL
Average target price 28,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorival Nogueira Luz Global Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Pullen Parente Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Luiz Fernando Furlán Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.7.90%3 449
TYSON FOODS, INC.2.94%32 982
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.07%26 765
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.5.86%18 129
JBS S.A.-4.66%14 793
WH GROUP LIMITED2.86%8 272