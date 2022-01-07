BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), in attention to the Official Notice 26/2022-SLS. dated 01.06.2022 ("Notice"), hereby clarifies the request sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3").

For a better understanding and in line with the guidelines issued by B3, the Notice is transcribed below:

"Dear Sir.

"In view of the latest fluctuations registered in relation to the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded. as shown below, we request to be informed. by 01/07/2022, if there is any fact that you are aware of that may justify it."

ON Shares Price (R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Last Fluct. % Nº neg. Amount Volume (R$) 12/22/2021 22.21 21.90 22.94 22.38 22.18 0.45 29,074 10,446,100 233,826,007.00 12/23/2021 22.21 22.15 23.17 22.74 22.62 1.98 28,816 9,640,400 219,268,383.00 12/27/2021 22.73 22.12 23.16 22.52 22.23 -1.72 15,136 5,729,900 129,037,071.00 12/28/2021 22.23 22.07 22.84 22.50 22.59 1.61 11,856 3,778,300 85,023,116.00 12/29/2021 22.66 22.22 22.75 22.44 22.36 -1.01 9,545 3,108,400 69,743,651.00 12/30/2021 22.62 22.22 22.79 22.51 22.52 0.71 11,197 4,266,500 96,037,451.00 01/03/2022 22.52 22.25 23.32 22.82 23.22 3.10 32,543 12,280,000 280,245,385.00 01/04/2022 23.39 21.96 23.44 22.41 22.42 -3.44 27,993 12,332,400 276,315,715.00 01/05/2022 22.73 22.50 23.63 23.14 22.70 1.24 40,446 19,005,400 439,809,302.00 01/06/2022* 22.77 22.36 24.39 23.54 24.23 6.74 45,017 19,776,400 465,534,478.00

* Updated until 17h25."

In this regard, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or non-public information that could justify the fluctuations in the quotation and in the trading volume of its shares. as mentioned in the Notice.

The Company reiterates its commitment to, under the terms of the applicable regulation. maintain its shareholders and the market in general duly informed of any relevant act or fact related to its business.

São Paulo, January 06, 2022.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.