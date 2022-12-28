Advanced search
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  01:30 2022-12-28 pm EST
7.700 BRL   +7.09%
01:32pBrf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
02:42aNCC Wins SEK175 Million Contract With Riksbyggen To Build Apartments In Sweden
MT
12/19BRF S.A.(NYSE:BRFS) dropped from S&P International 700
CI
BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that it was included in the 18th B3 Corporate Sustainability Index - ISE portfolio. The index, pioneer in Latin America, had the composition of assets that comprise its portfolio announced this Wednesday (December 28th, 2022).

The ISE is a tool for comparative analysis of the performance of companies listed at B3 as to the aspect of corporate sustainability, based on environmental balance, social justice, corporate governance and economic efficiency.

The new portfolio will remain valid from January 02, 2023, through April 28, 2023, and is comprised of 70 shares of B3 listed companies.

This achievement reinforces the transparency of the Company's actions as regards to sustainable growth and reaffirms its efforts to improve its management practices to create value for its shareholders and the society.

São Paulo, December 28th, 2022.

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Financials
Sales 2022 53 684 M 10 188 M 10 188 M
Net income 2022 -2 104 M -399 M -399 M
Net Debt 2022 15 936 M 3 024 M 3 024 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 752 M 1 471 M 1 471 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Technical analysis trends BRF S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,19 BRL
Average target price 17,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel de Souza Gularte Chief Executive Officer
Fabio Luis Mendes Mariano CFO & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa Vice President-Operations & Supplies
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BRF S.A.-68.12%1 467
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-6.52%25 048
TYSON FOODS, INC.-29.61%22 074
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-18.64%12 778
JBS S.A.-44.64%8 842
WH GROUP LIMITED-7.57%8 195