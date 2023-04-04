Advanced search
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-04-03 pm EDT
6.000 BRL   -3.38%
BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

04/04/2023 | 06:07am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the market in general, the conclusion on April 1st, 2023, of the Company's Share Buyback Program, as approved at a meeting of its Board of Directors and disclosed in the Material Fact dated September 30, 2021 ("Buyback Program"), in view of the expiration of its term.

As part of the Buyback Program, since its approval until the present date, BRF has acquired on the stock exchange, at market prices, a total of 1,232,300 (one million, two hundred and thirty-two thousand and three hundred) common shares of its issuance, which will be held in treasury and later used for the execution of the Restricted Stock Plan and/or Company's Stock Option Plan. If not used for such purpose, the shares may still be subsequently cancelled or resold.

São Paulo, April 3rd, 2023.

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 10:06:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 56 346 M 11 136 M 11 136 M
Net income 2023 -849 M -168 M -168 M
Net Debt 2023 20 314 M 4 015 M 4 015 M
P/E ratio 2023 -6,90x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 469 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 66,3%
