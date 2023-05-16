Advanced search
    BRFS3   BRBRFSACNOR8

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:49:34 2023-05-16 am EDT
6.990 BRL   -4.38%
09:43aBrf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
06:12aBrf S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
06:12aBrf S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
BRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K

05/16/2023 | 09:43am EDT
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or the "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the market in general, that its production facility located in Lucas do Rio Verde, State of Mato Grosso, is henceforth authorized by the General Administration of Customs China (GACC), to export chicken and pork meat to China.

In November 2022 and in March 2023, the Company had already obtained the authorization to export chicken meat produced, respectively, by Companhia Minuano de Alimentos, an exclusive supplier of products to BRF, and by its production unit located in Marau, in the State of Rio Grande do Sul.

The new authorization provides relevant proteins production and commercialization capacity, besides promoting flexibility and greater agility to capture the best market opportunities.

São Paulo, May 16th, 2023.

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
