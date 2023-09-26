ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. (" BRF " or " Company ") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS), pursuant to article 12 of the CVM Instruction 44, as of August 23, 2021, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it received, on September 25th, 2023, after the market closed, a notice from Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig") informing that it direct and indirectly holds 673,879,961 between common shares and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), representing 40.0529% of the Company's capital stock.

Marfrig further declared that:

(i) The acquisition referred above aims to increase Marfrig's shareholding in BRF, does not aim to change the current shareholding control composition nor the administrative structure of the Company; and

(ii) No contracts or agreements have been executed by Marfrig regulating the exercise of voting right or the purchase and sale of the Company's securities.

The original correspondence sent by Marfrig is attached to this Announcement to the Market.

São Paulo, September 25, 2023.

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.