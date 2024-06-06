ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. (" BRF " or " Company ") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) informs to its shareholders and to the market that, in a report published on the date hereof, S&P Global Ratings, a credit rating agency, upgraded BRF's national scale rating from "AA+" to "AAA", and affirmed its "BB" global scale rating. The outlook remains stable for both ratings. The abovementioned update is mostly a consequence of the Company's deleveraging and significant operational recovery.

São Paulo, June 6, 2024.

Fábio Luis Mendes Mariano

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer