BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory Acquisition

01/18/2021 | 01:22pm EST
BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 16269-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general, in continuity to the announcement to the market of May 8, 2020, that its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary with headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, Badi Limited, concluded, on the present date, the acquisition of 100% of the shares issued by Joody Al Sharqiya Food Production Factory, a company which develops food processing activities at a plant located in Dammam, in Saudi Arabia.

The transaction considered an enterprise value of SAR 29.7 million (twenty-nine million and seven- hundred thousand Saudi riyals), equivalent to approximately US$ 8.0 million (eight million US dollars). The purchase price is subject to post-closing adjustments which are common to transactions of such nature.

With the conclusion of the acquisition, BRF will initiate the implementation of a project to expand the plant's processing capacity from 3,600 ton/year to 18,000 ton/year, with an estimated additional investment of US$ 7.2 million (seven million and two hundred thousand US dollars).

As a result, the Company reinforces its presence in the Saudi market, in line with its strategy of establishing local production and expansion of its high value-added products portfolio.

São Paulo, January 18, 2021

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

BRF S.A.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:21:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
