BRF S.A.

BRF S.A.

(BRFS3)
BRF S A : Announcement to the Market – Revolving Credit Facility and Prepaid Loan Agreement – Banco do Brasil

10/28/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

BRF S.A.

PUBLICLY-TRADED COMPANY

CNPJ 01.838.723/0001-27

NIRE 42.300.034.240

CVM 1629-2

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

BRF S.A. ("BRF" or "Company") (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that retained a revolving credit facility, before Banco do Brasil, up to the limit of R$1,5 billion, for the next 3 years. The referred credit facility can be disbursed totally or partially, at the Company's will, whenever necessary.

Additionally, the Company carried out - with its own resources - the early settlement of a loan agreement with Banco do Brasil, which would mature between August 2021 and January 2022, the amount of which totals R$1.57 billion

Therefore, the Company continues to work to optimize its capital structure, reducing the average cost of its financial debt and, at the same time, maintaining a sustainable short-term liquidity position.

São Paulo, October 28, 2020.

Carlos Alberto Bezerra de Moura

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BRF SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:54:08 UTC

